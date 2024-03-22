Dragon’s Dogma 2 Nameless Village Guide

On your quest to learn more about the False Sovran in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’re sent to a mysterious nameless village. However, the directions here are unclear with several mysteries at once. Let’s go over how to learn about the False Sovran and learn about the disappearing little girl in the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Nameless Village quest.

Where is the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The Nameless Village is located on the Eastern end of Vermund. You need to travel there by foot as no Oxcart route takes you there. On the way, you’ll have to fight a powerful Minotaur. The path to the village can be found through its respective quest that’s given to you by Captain Brant.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

What to Do in Nameless Village

Once you reach the Nameless Village, everyone will more or less ignore you and treat you with suspicion. You’ll have to make your way up the village until you get a small cutscene with a little girl who asks you to follow her. She heads inside a house, but she disappears and the only door there is locked.

You’re tasked with finding information on the False Sovran, so you need to keep heading up the village. You’ll end up at the Old Noble Manor, where Flaude will offer you the Thief class’s Maister skill, Pyre of Blades. However, this is a false end.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The actual route requires you to head behind the Noble Manor. Then go down the hole in the ground where you’ll have to face a series of platforming trials. Manage to make your way through those. Next, you meet the actual leader of the Nameless Village. They’ll tell you about the identity of the False Sovran and teach you another Thief Maister skill. These two skills combined make for some of the best early-game DPS in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and we’ll explain them in our best Thief skills guide.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

They’ll hand you a bounty poster with the true name of the False Sovran. You can collect some powerful Thief Class equipment on the way out from the chests.

That’s all you need to know about the False Sovran in the Nameless Village and how to find the little girl there. Next up, you should learn about the Masquerade and how you can find Malcolm in the slums.

