How to Free Magistrate Waldhar From Prison In Dragon’s Dogma 2

When you first arrive in Vernworth and speak to Captain Brant, he’ll assign you a series of quests to complete to help you overthrow the false Sovereign. One of these includes sneaking into the prison and freeing the just and lawful Magistrate Waldhar. Let’s go over how to get into the Goal and convince Magistrate Waldhar to escape in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Vernworth Prison Location

You can sneak inside the prison, through the left side of the Vermund Castle or by finding the secondary back entrance by taking the cemetery exit and going to the right. You’ll have Brant’s Gaol Key, and it will let you open any gate and cell you like. It’s also extremely useful for breaking out of prison at this point in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

How to Sneak Inside Prison

The task is simple – avoid the guard’s line of sight. There are a total of three guards in the Gaol. From our experience, having the Noble Attire equipped will reduce the overall suspicion guards have towards you. We suggest going in through the back entrance, as you only have to deal with two guards instead of three. Note their simple patrol route and walk behind one of them. From the back entrance, Magistrate Waldhar’s cell is the last one on the left.

Convincing Magistrate Waldhar

Once inside the cell, you need to speak to Magistrate Waldhar and ask him to escape with you. However, he will turn you down as he prefers the comfort of the prison. He says that he will only leave for a place of knowledge where he can spend his time studying tomes and manuscripts. If you haven’t completed the quest in the slums, you’ll have to go there now.

Finding the Place of Knowledge

The Place of Knowledge for Magistrate Waldhar is the Gracious Hand’s Vaults. You can find it by completing a quest in the slums of Vermund. The Slums are located right outside the prison’s back entrance to the left. You have to go and speak to the man asking for charity, Kendrick. Give him charity twice to begin the quest to find George. Once you complete this quest, you can return to Magistrate Waldhar.

Escaping With Magistrate Waldhar

Sneak your way back into the prison and go speak with Magistrate Waldhar. Tell him of the ancient library you found beneath the slums. He will finally agree to leave with you. Be cautious of the guards and quietly make your exit. Note that Magistrate Waldhar moves very slowly, but the guard AI isn’t the brightest, so hopefully, you won’t have too much trouble.

Once you’re outside the prison, Magistrate Waldhar will be a free man and you can go speak to him in the underground library for insight and quest information.

That’s all you need to know about the quest to free Magistrate Waldhar from the prison and find the place of knowledge in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more guides, we suggest learning how to sneak into the queen’s quarters, and how to revive dead characters.

