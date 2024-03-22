How to Find Malcolm in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When searching the slums of Vernworth for a place of knowledge, you might run into a quest that involves finding a missing child. Let’s go over how to start the quest, The Heel of History, to save Malcolm in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and find the place of knowledge for Magistrate Waldhar.

Recommended Videos

How to Start The Heel of History

To start off The Heel of History quest, you need to make your way down into the slums of Vernworth. They’re located on the left side of the city and comprise of tents and shacks next to the small beach. Here you will meet an old man asking for alms for the poor. You have to donate to him twice and he will ask you to help in finding Malcolm.

Malcolm is a young boy who lives in the slums and has gone missing. You need to go around and speak to three children located in the slums near the centre. One of them can be found in a tent, the next one is on the right looking at the beach, and the last one is out in the open. The children speak of some abandoned ruins that Malcolm went off to search.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Where to Find Malcolm in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Return and report this to the old man and he’ll realize that Malcolm has gone to the sealed ruins under the slums. He’ll clear out the path in front of a nearby tower and you can head down to seek out Malcolm. There aren’t any tough enemies down here, just watch out for the falling floor.

Make your way around and you’ll eventually reach Malcolm who will be totally fine just enjoying his time down there. He’ll speak of a giant library full of books and lead you to the Gracious Hand’s Vaults. This will finish up The Heel of History quest, and you can report this location to Magistrate Waldhar, to help him escape prison.

That’s all you need to know on how to find Malcolm and the Gracious Hand’s Vaults in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Be sure to come back to the Vaults to speak with Magistrate Waldhar to learn its secrets. In the meantime, you should learn all the Oxcart routes and how to get the Noble Attire.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more