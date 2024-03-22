How To Search Minister’s Chamber in Dragon’s Dogma 2

As you collect more evidence against Queen Disa and the False Sovereign in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll be tasked with infiltrating one of the Minister’s Quarters to search for evidence. This quest can be quite confusing early on if you don’t notice one particular detail in the room. We’ll go over what you need to do.
How to Sneak into Minister’s Chamber
Similar to when you snuck inside the Queen’s Quarters, you need to wait for nighttime and make your way to the Vernworth Castle entrance. You’ll be greeted by a guard who will lead you to a door inside the palace. Head inside and turn to the right towards the large room.
From here, open the massive door leading tothe audience chamber.
Make your way towards the throne (and collect the chest behind it), and you’ll see two spiral staircases on both sides. You want to take the one on the right this time. Once you head upstairs and walk forward, a cutscene will play and the Minister will leave his room for a while.
Search the Minister’s Chamber
Head inside the room and look around. You might not see anything at first, but there’s actually a hidden door on the wall to the left. You simply need to approach and push it to open it up.
Head inside and pick up the Battahli-Crested letter as evidence. Once you do, another cutscene plays that signals that the Minister is on his way back. It’s time to make a swift exit.
Leaving the Minister’s Chamber
You can quietly make an exit without alarming anyone if you leave via the window in the room. On your way outside a guard will try to stop you but a cutscene plays where a woman comes to your rescue. She will also give you access to the Borderlie brothel. Deliver the Battahli-Crested letter to Captain Brant to complete the quest.
That’s all you need to know on how to search Minister Allard’s Chamber in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Next up, you should learn how to search for information in the Nameless Village and how to free Magistrate Waldhar.