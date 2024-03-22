How to Get & Use Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

As you progress through the vast fantasy RPG, you’ll soon realize just how useful Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are. As one of the key upgrade resources to take your equipment to the next level, it’s also crucial for one of the main quests you tackle. Here’s our guide on how to get and use this rare item.

How to Get Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The most reliable way to get Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to defeat dragons. They tend to drop from a dead dragon when you press the Examine button after a fight.

Obviously, this means they’re far from easy to get a hold of. Despite the game’s title, dragon fights aren’t the most common occurrence in Dragon’s Dogma 2. There are a few that take place as unavoidable main quest encounters, including a fight in Melve.

Outside of that, though, encountering dragons is generally down to luck and progression through the main quest. You’ll need to explore the open worlds of Vermund and Battahl, hoping to bump into a bloodthirsty fire-breather ready to battle.

Fortunately, if you’re too under-leveled to defeat a dragon, there’s another way to get Wyrmslife Crystals. You can usually find a smaller amount lying near dragons prior to combat, which you can quickly grab before running away.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

How to Use Wyrmslife Crystals

Simply put, Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are the most crucial upgrade resource in the entire game. You need them as a required component for the highest upgrade tier for all equipment. These are billed in-game as high order enhancements, so you’ll only be able to use them properly once you’re quite far into the game.

At that point, head to the appropriate vendors and NPCs and use your Wyrmslife Crystals to upgrade your weapons, armor, or rings. You’ll need to slay a dragon for the privilege, but it’s more than worth it.

