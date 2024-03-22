How to Get True Ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 loves being obscure and vague with its quests and requirements, and you can expect the same from its true ending. The team has taken a ballsy move to hide over 10 hours of content behind the True Ending path for Dragon’s Dogma 2. Luckily, it’s not the most obscure true ending path we’ve seen.

A Spoiler Free Tip to Get the True Ending

If you’re just looking for a nudge to get the True Ending without any major spoilers, then we can shorten it down into a simple tip for you. Make sure to empower the blade you get from the Seafloor Shrine, and use it on the glowing area during the flying section of the Legacy main quest. If you don’t do this, you’ll be treated to a regular ending that takes place in Vernworth with your coronation.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you got the regular ending, you can speak to the Blue Phantom at the coronation to get a retry, as long as you have the Empowered Godsbane.

Now for the people who want a full walkthrough of what the True Ending entails.

MASSIVE SPOILERS AHEAD

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has one of the most impressive True Ending paths we’ve seen in any game, as it unlocks a completely new version of the map alongside several hours of new content to the game. To unlock the True Ending, you need to make your way to the Unmoored World, which deviates from the story of the Dragon and the Arisen. Follow these steps to make your way to the True Ending.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 True Ending Walkthrough

Get the Godsbane Blade from the Seafloor Shrine

When the Seafloor Shrine emerges from the depths during a cutscene, you need to head down there through the cave in the village of Verne. Head into the depths (unlock the doors on the way), and receive the Diminished Godsbane Blade.

Empower Godsbane Blade with Wyrmslife Crystals

Now you need to take the Godsbane Blade to the Forbidden Magic Research Lab under the Flamebearer Palace in Bakbattahl. Here you’re required to get 15 Wyrmslife Crystals to empower the blade. You can get these by defeating a random dragon in the wild or proceeding with the main questline.

Finish the Main Quests & Get to the Legacy Quest

With the Empowered Godsbane in hand, you just need to follow the main story till you get to the Legacy quest that takes you to the top of Moonglint Tower.

Choose to Fight the Dragon When the Decision Arrives

The Dragon will arrive and offer you a choice to either fight it here or leave and take your throne back in Vermund. You have to choose to fight the Dragon by attacking it here. It will ask you to ride atop it as it will take you to the place of your final battle.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Use the Godsbane Blade on the Dragon

Normally, you would reach the arena and proceed to have your final showdown with the Dragon. However, for the true ending path, you have to stop this fight from happening. Before you reach the arena, as you’re riding atop the Dragon, you have to make your way to its chest. Your character’s chest will glow and the Dragon’s heart will glow in resonance. Make your way to the Dragon’s chest and use the Godsbane from your inventory to kill both of you.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

This will drop you into the sea. After this, a lengthy cutscene plays that drops you into the Unmoored World. The Unmoored World is a reflection of your world where all the water has dried up, corrupted beasts and skeletons roam the world, and purple oblivion encroaches upon the human world. Dying here means Game Over.

Evacuate All The Cities (Optional)

The True Ending unlocks a series of quests that require you to deal with each city’s problems and ensure that everyone safely evacuates to the Seafloor Shrine. You need to evacuate the following cities:

Vernworth

Baakbattahl

Prison Camp

Sacred Arbor

Clear All The Light Sources

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There will be several Skybeams littered across the map near major cities in the Unmoored World. You need to head to each of them and defeat the calamity that will fall from the sky. These are usually corrupted Dragons and giant snake-like creatures. Once you defeat all of them, the final light will appear in the Seafloor Shrine. Interact with it to face the final boss in a set-piece.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock and get the true ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more information, learn how to get the empowered Godsbane and how to get Wyrmslife Crystals.

