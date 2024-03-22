How to Recruit Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Pawns are integral to your success in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so you need to learn how to recruit them properly sooner rather than later. Luckily, we’re here to help you do just that with this detailed guide on the subject.

Recommended Videos

How to Hire Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image Credit: Capcom

As was the case with the first game, you can recruit Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 once you reach a certain point in the main story.

After your companions drown during the second main mission, you’re instructed to head to a new location. Once there, you can use a Riftstone to create your own Pawn, and after that you can flesh out the rest of your party with Pawns created by other players via the Riftstone’s menus.

You can do the same with any other Riftstones you find during your journey, and will need to do so regularly to keep your party as strong as possible. Hired Pawns don’t level up like your personal created Pawn does, which in turn means you need to hire better and stronger party members whenever possible.

How to Get Rift Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

But then, this isn’t as simple as it sounds. To hire Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to spend a certain amount of Rift Crystals, and better Pawns come with a higher Rift Crystal price tag.

To get Rift Crystals fast, you can use a few different methods that we’ve listed down below.

Have Other Players Hire Your Pawn

The first and most straight-forward is to have your Pawn be hired by other players. Though they don’t get any experience while hired out, they do amass Rift Crystals with each successful battle against enemies. These crystals then go back to you, and you can spend them to hire better party members.

It’s not too hard to ensure your Pawn gets hired either. In general, people tend to go for party members that either balance out their party based on their class, are a high level, or look interesting.

To that end, try to give your Pawn a good class that can support a large number of players via its class; level them up via the completion of quests in your own playthrough; and try to make them eye-catching by giving them striking features or modeling them after popular characters from other series.

Complete Different Parts of the Game Yourself

Aside from this method, you can also amass Rift Crystals by playing through your own journey.

The currency is typically given to you as a reward for the completion of quests, dropped by certain enemies when you defeat them, or hidden in chests scattered throughout the world. As such, you can get a good amount of the stuff if you take your time to explore the world and do whatever you can to complete the myriad activities available to you.

And that’s all there is to know about how to recruit Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2. There’s still plenty more to know about the game though, and our guides on how to revive characters and how to get the best Pawns are well worth a look.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more