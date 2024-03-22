How to Revive Dead Characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Chances are that at least one character will meet their fate during your playthrough of Dragon’s Dogma 2, so it’s little surprise you want to know how to revive them. Fortunately for you, we’ve done some research and have some worthwhile info for you in this guide.

Recommended Videos

Can You Revive Characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

First off, let’s be clear about this: It is possible to revive almost any character in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but the process for reviving them can be a little lengthy.

Whenever an NPC dies, they are sent to the morgues in the game’s major cities; those being Vernworth and Bakthaal. Said cities are made available for fast travel as you progress the main story, so we recommend you prioritize these quests for a bit to make sure you have access to them.

Once you reach one of these cities and then their morgue, you can choose to revive your character of choice with a Wakestone. These rare items have the power to revive dead allies, but they can be hard to come by due to their value and rarity.

How to Get Wakestones Fast

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Luckily, the two following methods are reliable ways to get Wakestones fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Buy a Wakestone From a Merchant Certain Merchants in the game sell Wakestones at a high price. So long as you have the funds, you can buy one in its complete state and run it over to the morgue for a fast and easy revival.

Collect Three Wakestone Shards When you collect three Wakestone Shards, they automatically combine in your inventory to create a Wakestone. These shards can be gathered quickly with the use of the Dragon’s Gaze ability, and we’ve detailed some of the best ways to do so in our guide on Wakestone Shard Farming.



Bear in mind that these are just the most reliable methods we’ve found during our time with the game. If any other methods are found in the coming weeks and months, then we’ll add them to this list for your convenience.

Can You Revive Any Character in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Finally, it’s worth noting that when we say any character can be revived in Dragon’s Dogma 2, we mean any character.

Every NPC in the game, from random villagers to key quest characters, can be revived with the above methods. This in turn means it’s easy to take another swing at tasks you might have failed initially with their deaths, and that you don’t have to worry about losing an NPC that might be vital to your survival later on.

And that’s all we have on how to revive dead characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more help with different aspects of the game, you can check out our guides on how to kill Harpies and how to find Rodge.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more