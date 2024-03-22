How To Find Rodge in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has plenty of time-limited quests that require urgent and swift action on your part. However, one of the most confusing time-limited quests is the Prey for the Pack quest which involves a pack of wolves and the kidnapped Rodge. Today, we’ll go over how to find Rodge and save him from the wolves in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Prey for the Pack Quest

You can unlock the Prey for the Pack quest once you make it to the Border Town between Vermund and Battahl. Here, you’ll trigger the quest once you approach the Apothecary’s shop. The Apothecary’s shop is marked with the Potion icon. Offer to help him out to start the quest.

How to Find Rodge

Speak to Old Woman Jacint and the Little Girl Alsa

Two essential pieces of information you need before heading off are Rodge’s last location and how to best track him. Speaking to the Old Woman in front of the Apothecary’s shop will reveal that Rodge often goes to a flowerbed in a cemetery nearby. This will be marked on your map.

However, before you head off, make sure to speak to the little girl near the gate who tells you the nature of the flowers Rodge carries. They store light during the day and glow during the night.

Head to the Cemetery

To track Rodge, you need to head to the cemetery during the night by following the trail of glowing flowers. Once there, you need to stay vigilant for these glowing blue flower beds. Be careful at this cemetery, as it’s a location where bosses tend to spawn.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Follow the Trail of Flowers

After the cemetery, you need to cross the river and follow the main road a long way down. On the way, you will be attacked by multiple packs of wolves in the dark of the night. Make sure your party is prepared for a battle. The path is long and winding, but don’t lose hope. We’ve marked down Rodge’s location on the map below:

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Save Rodge in the Putrid Cave

If you manage to follow the path without taking too long, you still have a chance at saving Rodge from the pack of vicious wolves. If you’re too late, you’ll only find his torn shirt when you get there. You then have to escort Rodge back or deliver the shirt to the Apothecary to conclude the quest.

That’s all you need to know about the Prey for the Pack quest and how to find Rodge in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more guides, learn how to open the doors in the Seafloor Shrine and how to kill Golems.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more