How to Defeat Golems in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 features several bosses that will attack you on sight out in the wild. The golem is one of the most interesting bosses in the game, as unlike all the other natural predators, it’s powered entirely by mysterious magic. Let’s go over how to defeat these almost invincible Golems in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Tips to Defeat Golems in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Golems only take damage on the magical runes inscribed on their bodies. There are a total of six of these weak spots that you must destroy in order to kill a Golem.

The runes are located on each foot, each arm, the back, and on the Golem’s face. Once you’ve dealt enough damage the rune will stop glowing and you will be unable to deal damage to the Golem from that spot.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

To reach the runes on the upper body of the Golem, you’ll have to start climbing it or make use of ranged and vertical attacks. We suggest making use of the nearby terrain to get some easy vertical height. Furthermore, the Golem will momentarily freeze up as its Runes stop functioning. Use this opportunity to deal damage or get in a position to attack its critical spots.

The Golem might seem simple, but its firepower is no joke. It’s one of the few enemies that can quickly wipe out your entire team if you don’t have a healer in your party. Watch out for the laser attack it charges up, and run to its backside when this happens. Also, stock up on a whole bunch of stamina items to make climbing easier on yourself.

Classes such as mages, sorcerers, and archers will have an easier time dealing with the higher spots on the Golem. Luckily, they only come with three bars of health, and should be easy enough to deal with as long as you can avoid their lasers.

That’s all you need to know on how to kill and hunt the seemingly invincible Golem bosses in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more guides, learn how to find the Empress’s assassin and get Ferrystones quickly.

