Out of all the enemies you encounter early on in Dragon’s Dogma 2, few are quite as annoying as Harpies. If your Arisen lacks ranged attacks, they can be especially hard to deal with. In this guide, we’ll give you some tips on how to kill harpies in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Harpy Tips

The best way to kill harpies in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to wait for them to swoop down before slashing them with a melee weapon.

Or that is, if you don’t already have ranged attacks or spells in your Arisen’s skillset. Harpies are very common during the first few hours, but if you opted for a sword build, they’re hard to reach. They only tend to swoop down from the air when attempting to pick up a member of your party, so wait for these instances and approach quickly to slash them with a melee weapon. This will briefly incapacitate each harpy, giving you a chance to kill them.

Of course, it’s much easier if you have a ranged build, or magic spells you can fire from a distance. In these cases, killing harpies is incredibly easy.

The only thing to ever look out for is the harpy’s special ability. As expected, harpies can sing a song (denoted by blue notes flying across the screen) that sends you and your Pawns to sleep. This temporarily incapacitates each party member until you wake them up or enough time passes for them to snap out of it.

What Do You Get For Killing Harpies in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Each harpy you kill drops a Harpy Pinion when you examine their dead body. It’s a fairly common crafting object used for early-game recipes, but it’s not worth harvesting them all. Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a fairly strict encumbrance system, carrying all of those Harpy Pinions really isn’t worth it. If you need more for crafting, just go and take out some more harpies!

That’s all for this guide. For more on Dragon’s Dogma 2, check out how to get Noble Attire and Fruit Roberand. We’ve also got guides on whether you should give the fake Jadeite Orb and whether you should accompany the soldiers.

