How to Save the Empress and Apprehend the Assassin in Dragon’s Dogma 2

One of the quests you receive when you reach Battahl is to save the life of the Empress from a would-be assassin. However, this quest can be quite confusing if you accidentally skip the dialogue or don’t pay attention to the quest descriptions. Let’s go over how to apprehend the assassin in the Shadowed Prayers quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Start Shadowed Prayers Quest

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you receive the Shadowed Prayers quest once you walk to the main entrance of the Flamebearer Palace in Battahl. You also need to accept Ser Menella’s citizenship offer when you first enter the city. Ser Menella will ask you to come during the Empress’s morning prayer to apprehend the assassin.

Note that showing up during the morning prayer will not trigger the quest unless you approach the main entrance. Once you’re there, Ser Menella will give you the details on the culprit and tell you to keep an eye out.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Note that you’ll have a limited amount of time to apprehend the assassin. Failing to do so will result in the Empress’s death.

How to Apprehend the Assassin

If you haven’t paid attention, this Dragon’s Dogma 2 quest can seem incredibly confusing as we have no clue what the assassin looks like. However, if you open up the quest menu, you can find a detailed description of the main suspect.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The assassin has his hair tied back and a scar on his right arm from the previous attempt on Her Majesty’s life.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

A man named Herman can be found on the right side of the crowd. He’s wearing a brown vest and perfectly matches the description. He also gives a rude reply when you try talking to him. If you want to apprehend him, you need to attack him. Ser Menella will recognize him as the assassin and the guards will immediately apprehend him. Be careful not to accidentally hit any of the other citizens, as it will result in a false accusation.

You can now go talk to the Empress in her chambers and receive your rewards. The rewards for the Shadowed Prayers quest are as follows:

Jasper x5

18000 G

3500 XP

Later on, you can find the assassin, Herman, in the city’s jail and you can pay him for information on who hired him to start the next part of this questline.

That’s all you need to know on how to apprehend the Assassin in the Shadowed Prayers quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more quests, learn if you should side with Raghnall or Simon, and if you should buy a house in Bakkbatahl.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more