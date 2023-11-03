MW3 Ending Explained – Will There Be a Modern Warfare 4?

Modern Warfare 3’s Campaign is now in early access and players around the world are experiencing the new Open Combat Missions for themselves. However, those who have completed all missions and reached the ending may want to know what the MW3 Ending means and if there will be a Modern Warfare 4.

Modern Warfare 3 Ending Explained

Spoiler Warning Ahead! We are going to be talking about the MW3 ending so anyone who has yet to play through themselves should be very careful about reading on. You’ve been warned.

Keeping personal feelings aside from the Campaign, the ending of MW3 may be confusing for players and even more frustrating. So let’s detail exactly what happened at the end of Modern Warfare 3.

The final mission takes us to London’s underground where we hunt for Makarov as we know he is on-site. Price and Soap fight through a small army beneath the streets of London, we are tasked with defusing a chemical bomb. A bit more fighting while we defend Soap and we now need to cut the red wire to complete the disarm. Suddenly, Makarov appears out of thin air, wounds Soap and Price, but right before being shot, Soap saves Price only to be killed in the action.

Makarov escapes through the tunnel and we are left to disarm the bomb with Gaz. A small cutscene plays with the boys spreading Soap’s ashes in the wind and the credits roll. Thankfully, there is a little bit more as once the credits have finished another small cutscene plays where Captain Price ultimately assassinates General Shepard. And that’s it. There’s nothing else.

So what does this all mean? Modern Warfare 3 has an ending that doesn’t end the story, it essentially leaves the narrative in a complete state of limbo. Price assassinating a high-tier General can only spell disaster for his future, Makarov is free to continue his terror, and even Farah’s peace isn’t secured. We were hoping for some conclusion for certain characters, like Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, as he never made the journey to MW3 back in 2011.

Will There Be a Modern Warfare 4?

We cannot say for certain whether we will see a Modern Warfare 4 or something similar to a Campaign part 2. There has been no official word from Activision but we are keeping our eyes out to update you the moment we know.

However, given the sheer amount of loose ends across the entire narrative, the main villain is still at large, and no real conclusion to anything that has happened. It would be a disaster to not have some kind of conclusion to their trilogy unless the Modern Warfare reboot was never intended to be a trilogy like the original.

In which case, you can expect several new Modern Warfare games that could potentially continue the trend of ‘Carrying Forward‘ previous guns, mechanics, and maps for both Multiplayer and Campaign.

That’s all the information we have on if there will be a Modern Warfare 4. Be sure to check out all the Modern Warfare 3 related content below.