Can You Share MW3 Across Accounts? Answered

Modern Warfare 3 is right around the corner and with it comes a host of changes that Activision has made to the delight of fans. But one question on the lips of players is can you share MW3 across accounts? Let’s answer that.

Can You Share MW3 Across Accounts?

Image Source: Activision

Very simply, the answer is no. Modern Warfare 3 is like most other games, you only own a single copy if you bought only one copy. Whichever account is linked to the purchase of MW3 owns the game and cannot be traded or transferred in any way. There is no way to share MW3 accounts but you of course can play multiple accounts if you were to buy them on different accounts.

Call of Duty Next gave the world a full rundown of what to expect in Modern Warfare 3, with reveals of the multiplayer, maps, Warzone, and the upcoming Zombies. Swiftly after the Beta launched to give players a taste of the game. Now that players have experienced the Beta they cannot wait to get their hands on the full release of MW3. In just a short time hardcore fans already figured out the best guns, while newer ones discovered old tricks to the revamped maps. Modern Warfare 3 promises to bring back players both young and old with its small but effective changes and the final chapter in the Modern Warfare Campaign.

Right this moment you can play the Campaign and quench your thirst for the raw gunplay and responsive movement that Activision has crafted for the player base.

