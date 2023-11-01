How Long Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Takes to Beat

Ahead of the full release of the game, the single-player early access has arrived for Modern Warfare 3. If you’re jumping into the story ahead of the multiplayer, we have a breakdown of how long the Modern Warfare 3 campaign takes to beat.

MW3 Campaign Length

Expanding even further on what was started in last year’s MW2 campaign, Modern Warfare 3 features Open Combat missions, which you can complete in a larger open level.

You’ll need to tick off particular objectives at your own pace, heading between locations as you go. It’ll be slower paced that most Call of Duty campaign missions and will feature slightly more challenging progression. Not every mission will be like that, but they’ll pop up from time to time.

Image Source: Activision

Since it has been revealed that MW3 will have 15 campaign missions, we know it’ll be pretty similar in length to previous games. For example, last year’s campaign took me six to eight hours to beat, and many previous games were the same.

Modern Warfare 3’s campaign should be around the same length, at six to eight hours, but we will confirm that as soon as more players get their hands on the game.

It’s entirely possible that it takes you longer, thanks to the open ended nature of Open Combat missions and the challenge that comes with them, but they shouldn’t be too difficult. You’ll also be able to reduce the difficulty to Recruit if you want an easier time.

Campaign Early Access

The length of MW3’s campaign means it should be easy to get it completed during early access, before the full game and all of the multiplayer modes launch on November 10.

If you buy the game digitally, you can play the campaign from November 2, but anyone who purchases the physical version will have to wait until November 10.

That’s it for how long Modern Warfare 3’s campaign takes to beat. We’ll have loads of other MW3 campaign guides as the game releases, so keep checking back with Twinfinite.