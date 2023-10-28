Call of Duty

When Does Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access Begin?

Be sure to play the next chapter before multiplayer drops!

Image Source: Activision

Modern Warfare 3, the next installment of the rebooted trilogy, is set to release on November 10 to the joy of fans. However, Activision has blessed the community with the ability to play the Early Access Campaign.

When Does Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access Begin?

The Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access begins on Thursday, November 2 at 10 AM PT.

You’ll be able to experience the next installment an entire week ahead of the official launch, allowing players to experience the final version of the game in a controlled environment. Test new guns, understand the new movement ahead of the multiplayer release, and get their hands dirty in the narrative.

We’ve had the Beta where all platforms and players across the world realized how old they were and tinkered with the best weapons. The community is frothing at the mouth for more Modern Warfare 3 content ahead of the launch, so players who weren’t interested in the campaign should pick it up to quench that thirst.

We expect Modern Warfare 3 to have a more stable launch compared to the rocky start of MW2 in 2022. Activision usually learns from its mistakes and often changes its formula to fit the moving times. Open Combat missions are the brand new spice, and we are excited to get our hands on these new free-form missions.

How to Play the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early

Thankfully, playing the Modern Warfare Campaign early has never been easier. All you have to do is pre-purchase any digital edition of MW3, and you’ll be granted access to the Campaign on Nov. 2.

Sadly, pre-ordering a physical copy will NOT grant you access, so be sure to purchase a digital copy online at your preferred platform.

With that, you should be able to play MW3’s campaign early and know When the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access Begins. Check out our latest content on Call of Duty below!

