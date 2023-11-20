How to Get Bioluminescent Camo in MW3

The Call of Duty Camo Challenges can be a fairly difficult concept to grasp due to their intricate unlocking features. In this guide, we’ll be focusing on unlocking the Bioluminescent Camo in Modern Warfare 3 to maximize your MW2 weapons.

Unlocking Bioluminescent Camo in Modern Warfare 3

Bioluminescent Camos are reserved for Modern Warfare 2 weapons, deriving from CoD’s Carry Forward system. It is also a part of the Zombies Mastery section, which can only be achieved through this particular mode.

However, there are several requirements you must complete before you can acquire the Bioluminescent decal, and you can do them in the following order:

Complete the four Zombies Base Camo Challenges. Unlock the Golden Ivory Get 100 Kills and exfil with the weapon in a single deployment Finish the Spinel Husk challenges Get 300 kills with the gun upgraded to Pack-a-Punch Achieve 51 Arachnida Camo Challenges Get 10 Special or Elite Zombie kills

Since the MW2 Bioluminescent Camo is the last tier in Modern Warfare 3, you’ll have to go through many objectives to unlock it. The first four Base Camo Challenges won’t be as tricky as Mastery, typically involving a certain amount of kills or attaching an Ammo Mod like Toxic Damage.

Image Source: Activision

Once the Base category has been filled for your preferred weapon, you’ll finally unlock the Zombies Mastery for the Bioluminescent Camo. The general rule of thumb is to complete these in order, or else you won’t be able to access the entire collection. Players must also max out the previous tier by finishing all their challenges in Zombies.

There’s typically another task requirement on top of all the Camo Challenges, such as Arachnida’s elimination of 10 bosses. Special or Elite Zombies can be found in higher-tier Threat levels or through the Eliminate the Bounty Contract. But, of course, these objectives will take multiple playthroughs to achieve, and you can check out our best MW3 Zombies tips and tricks guide to make these dangerous matches more accessible.

Now that you know how to get the Bioluminescent Camo in Modern Warfare 3, you can take it a step further by looking at our list of all the Zombies Camo Challenges. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.