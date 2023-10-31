Gamertags and name changes have historically been locked behind a paywall, but Activision disagrees with this practice and allows you to change your name for free. But how do we do that in Modern Warfare 3? Let’s take a look.

How to Change Your Name in Modern Warfare 3

Changing your name in Modern Warfare 3 is incredibly simple so long as you follow these steps accordingly:

Boot up Modern Warfare 3.

Jump over to Settings.

Head to Account & Network.

Click on Activision Account.

Enter your new preferred name!

There are a few rules to follow when doing this though. Once you change your name, you must restart your game to allow the changes to take effect. You also must use a ‘name change token’ to be able to change your gamertag. You can earn 1 token every 6 months, so you can effectively change your name twice per year.

With that said, you can change your Call of Duty gamertag regardless of the platform you are currently playing on. This means PlayStation and Xbox players do not need to swipe their credit cards in order to swap identities.

Whether it’s for Warzone, DMZ, or Multiplayer, the name change will take effect across all game modes, so even those who solely play Warzone can follow the steps above to achieve the same result.

Best Gamertag Settings in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There are a few dedicated settings to how you view others’ names, letting you customize how much visual clutter you receive through your squadmates’ tags.

Go to Settings.

Move into the Interface tab.

Scroll down to the Hub section.

Change the ‘Player Names’ setting.

The three options you have will display a player’s name in Full, Abbreviated, or Icon Only. Full will of course display a player’s names in full, including their clan tag. Abbreviated will only remove the clan tag, while Icon Only will remove all names entirely and place a small icon above the heads of squadmates and enemies instead. It is entirely up to you how much or how little visual clutter you wish to have on screen.

With that, you should now know how to change your name in Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to check out all of our other Call of Duty-related guides below if you have any more questions!