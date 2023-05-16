The Top 5 Best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked
The best Sniper Rifles for the best Warzone 2 results.
As they were in the first Warzone, sniper rifles are crucial to getting the best of enemies at long-ranges. Their unmatched damage and accuracy can tear through enemy armor, with Season 3 changes strengthening the class further. Here are the five best sniper rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3, ranked.
The Season 3 update made widespread changes to Warzone 2’s weapon classes, including the (re)introduction of one-hit sniper rifles if they’re bolt-action and have incendiary ammunition equipped. They remained largely untouched with the Season 3 Reloaded patch too, meaning they’re as strong as they’ve ever been.
The Signal 50 remains the hardest hit weapon in the class; when snipers couldn’t one-hit, its fire-rate made it comfortably the best sniper in the game. Now others can, it’s much less viable overall and begins our list in fifth place.
5) Signal 50
The Signal 50, as previously mentioned, is far less viable ahead of Season 4. It still boasts strong damage, especially for a semi-automatic weapon, but its inability to one-hit drops it down this list significantly.
Our recommended build seeks to balance recoil, bullet velocity and range, ensuring your Signal 50 does as much damage as possible and makes hitting consecutive shots as easy as possible:
- Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50
- Muzzle: Nilsound 90
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity
- Stock: FSS Echo Stock
4) Victus XMR
Most similar to the MCPR-300, the Victus XMR is lower-ranked because it’s slower and clunkier than the aforementioned MCPR. Its ADS speed leaves a lot to be desired, but if you’re playing slow and have an established position, it can be the ideal weapon to keep rushing enemies at bay.
However, if you’re caught moving or repositioning, expect to have a world of trouble as your health crumbles while you’re still pulling up your weapon. The below loadout maximizes the weapon’s damage and ensures a headshot can one-hit kill:
- Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Grip: Bruen G305
- Stock: XRX Rise 50
- Ammunition: .300 Incendiary
3) SP-X 80
The SP-X 80 is another all-rounder, but higher damage makes it a lot more consistent than the LA-B 330. Pair that with strong handling, mobility and quicker ADS, and it’s a formidable sniper rifle in Warzone 2 right now. Our recommended build maintains its power without compromising on the speed that pushes it up to second place:
- Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock
- Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip
- Ammunition: .300 Incendiary
- Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90
- Magazine: 8 Round Mag
2) MCPR-300
The MCPR-300 is a slower sniper rifle but has reestablished itself as a top-two sniper in Warzone 2 with Season 3’s changes and the subsequent meta shift.The gun makes up for its slow rate of fire and sluggish handling with significant power and range.
Expect to deal heavy damage at any range using this loadout, even if recoil and ADS remain middling:
- Barrel: 22” OMX 456
- Ammunition: .300 Incendiary
- Grip: CRONEN ZERO Rear Grip
- Stock: FSS MERC Stock
- Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
1) FJX Imperium
Only introduced in Season 3, the Intervention flies up to first place in terms of Warzone 2 viability. It’s most comparable to the SP-X 80, boasting strong stats in every department and the power to one-hit kill when incendiary ammunition is chosen.
It’s also faster and more forgiving than other sniper rifles, ensuring missed shots don’t punish players all that much and they’re able to quickly re-aim and take out enemies still standing. The best FJX Imperium build improves aim walking speed and damage, without ruining the classic weapon’s handling and mobility:
- Stock: FJX Lux-7
- Rear Grip: Skull-40
- Magazine: 7 Round Mag
- Ammunition: .408 Incendiary
- Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle
That’s all you need to know about the best snipers in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded. You will most likely need to pair your sniper of choice with one of the game’s best SMGs or best ARs.
