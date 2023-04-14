Best Warzone 2 Sniper Support Weapons In Season 3

Activision

Warzone 2 snipers remain integral to taking down enemies from afar, but it can be a bit of a conundrum which weapons players should take alongside their sniper. Here, we’re running through the best sniper support weapons in Warzone 2 Season 3.

The ideal sniper support weapon should be versatile and quicker than a sniper, keeping players protected at close and medium ranges. For that reason, niche options like shotguns, marksman rifles and LMGs are out, with the best options coming from the SMG class and Assault Rifle class. There’s likely to be more players than ever rocking snipers given their newfound ability to one-hit kill in Warzone 2.

We’re picking three based on their current strengths and weaknesses in Warzone 2, as well as giving a recommended build for each. Naturally, this list will change as and when the meta does but right now these are your best options.

Best Sniper Support Guns in Warzone 2

Chimera

Activision via Twinfinite

As previously mentioned, versatility is crucial to sniper support weapons. The Chimera is well versed in versatility, bridging the gap between an AR and SMG adeptly. It’s quick enough and boasts a good enough fire-rate to be viable up close, but its range remains strong enough to challenge other ARs at medium range.

It does kick slightly more than some other options, but our recommended build balances range, recoil control and handling to make it a balanced and practical sniper support:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Ravage-10

Ravage-10 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: D37 Grip

MX9

Activision via Twinfinite

The MX9 has long been one of the easiest and most accurate SMGs in Warzone 2, traits that were only improved in Season 3 with its buffs. Specifically, its mobility was improved, meaning it’s faster than previous and just as deadly.

Players will want to improve handling and range, with its recoil already so insignificant it can almost be ignored.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Muzzle: SA Schalldämpfer 99

SA Schalldämpfer 99 Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

STB 556

Activision via Twinfinite

Certainly more AR than SMG, the STB 556‘s major strength is its fire-rate, dispensing shots rapidly. It’ss essentially the bigger brother of the MX9 and was buffed in the Season 3 update as well. Deploying it accurately and smartly translates to dropping enemies quickly, even if its handling could lead to players being caught out if they play overly aggressively.

We’re opting for attachments that improve accuracy, as the STB’s fire-rate does make recoil a slight issue. Adding in extended magazines and a strong optic make it an excellent mid-range choice, perfect for slotting in alongside the Warzone 2 sniper of your choosing:

Underbarrel: Demo Cleanshot 40

Demo Cleanshot 40 Stock: Bruen HCR 56 Stock

Bruen HCR 56 Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Magazine: 42 Round Mag

That rounds off your best options for sniper support weapons in Warzone 2 Season 3. This list will be updated in the future, so be sure to check back and, in the meantime, check out the related content below.

