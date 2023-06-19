When is Warzone Season 5? Season 4 End Date, Content & Leaks

Activision

Warzone Season 4 brought a huge amount of new content to the Call of Duty battle royale, with the upcoming Season 5 promising more of the same. Here’s when we expect Warzone Season 5 to release and the content it could bring when it drops.

To this point, the majority of Warzone seasons have been around two months in length. However – and for reasons not yet clear – Season 4 of Warzone is set to be slightly shorter in length. Rumors have suggested it could tie into the reveal of Call of Duty 2023, but that’s unconfirmed and merely conjecture at this point.

Using the Season 4 Battle Pass gives us the best indication of when Season 5 will drop, with its expiry date likely the day of (or just before) the new season’s implementation.

Currently, the Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass is set to expire on 2 August, 2023. We therefore expect Season 5 to begin on that date, or on August 3.

That’s not confirmed just yet – we won’t get official dates until Activision or Infinity Ward make them official. That doesn’t usually happen until much closer to the season’s start date.

Content & Leaks

Because we’re still a long way off, there’s no confirmation of content or much in the way of leaks. We don’t expect a new Warzone map with Season 5 because Vondel, the new map based on Amsterdam in the Netherlands, only released with Season 4.

Some tweaks to POIs and older maps – like Al Mazrah and Ashika Island – could feasibly occur. New weapons, in the vein of the ISO 45 SMG and Tempus Razorback, seem likely, as do new skins.

We’ll be sure to update this page as Season 5 approaches, so be sure to check back to stay in the loop and up to date. Right now, that’s everything we know about when Warzone Season 5 will release and the content it will bring. For everything else Call of Duty, Warzone and MW2, check out the related content below.

