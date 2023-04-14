The Top 5 Best Pistols in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The pistol collection of Warzone 2 showcases a versatile set of weapons with smooth handling and excellent mobility. Each handgun allows you to quickly move around the Al Mazrah map instead of the standard weapons that can sometimes slow you down. So, if you are looking for a good gun to use in these matches, we’ll show you the five best pistols in Warzone 2 Season 3.

5) X12 Akimbo

Image source: Activision

The X12 is perhaps the least capable pistol in Warzone 2, but the Akimbo builds are generally very strong, and turning your X12 into one is the secret to making it meta. The build below dials up damage and range since we’re obviously not worried about the usual penalties that would incur for accurate ADS shooting. While we’d probably recommend going for a different pistol than the X12 if faced with a choice, going Akimbo with this build still puts it amongst the best pistols in Warzone 2 overall.

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide

Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400

Trigger Action: XRK Lighting Fire

Rear Grip: Akimbo X12

While you start with the X12 in Warzone 2, do keep in mind that unlocking dual-wielding Akimbo attachments requires its own branch of leveling. For the X12, that means taking the gun to weapon Level 19.

4) .50 GS

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The .50 GS has one of the best damage rates compared to other pistols in Warzone 2. It also features outstanding recoil control while firing, making it easier to handle for battle. Furthermore, veteran players will notice an improvement to the .50 GS’ Barrels and progression, thanks to a bug fix from the latest pack.

Players can equip the following modifications to boost the performance of the .50 GS to make it one the best pistols in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: EXF Fifty GS

Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty

Laser: FJX DIOD-70

Trigger Action: SA Competition Trigger

Magazine: 10 Round Mag

An alternative build to this would be to go Akimbo with the .50GS, which makes for an exceptionally powerful close-range pistol setup. Remember, while unlocking the .50 GS simply requires you to reach Level 13, an Akimbo build means hitting Level 17.

3) X13 Auto

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The X13 Auto has the highest fire rate out of all the pistols of Warzone 2, which in combination with excellent recoil control, mobility, and handling, makes it the perfect sidearm for taking out groups of enemies quickly when your primary isn’t available.

Those attributes alone put the X13 on our list of best pistols in Warzone 2, but there’s always room for improvement. Once you’ve acquired the X13 Auto, place these attachments for a meta build:

Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide

Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

Rear Grip: Akimbo X13

Magazine: 24 Round Mag

The X13 belongs to the same weapon class as its similarly-named predecessor, so you’ll need to reach Level 10 with the X12 to unlock it.

2) Basilisk

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Basilisk is one of the best pistols in Warzone 2 due to its superior recoil control, mobility, and all-out firepower. Although it has a small number of rounds, it’s a handgun that can take down enemies with one bullet, which is obviously super handy — so long as you can aim! For a meta build, boost the strength of the Basilisk with these recommended attachments, which increase its range speed:

Barrel: 10.5″ FTAC Arrow

Laser: REVO-LSO 7MW

Trigger Action: Bryson HTA

Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

Ammunition: .500 Snake Shot

1) Akimbo P890

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The P890 is a lethal pistol that can kill enemies in close-quarters combat, especially with the powerful Akimbo build. In return, players can accurately target foes and swiftly move around to evade attacks with this gun on hand. But, if you want to increase the stats of the P890, here are five attachments for its loadout to essentially create what we consider to be the best pistol in Warzone 2:

Barrel: XRK Tacops Barrel

Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Ammunition: .45 Auto Armor Piercing

Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Rear Grip: Akimbo P890

Fortunately, unlocking the P890 is incredibly simple, as you only need to get to Level 5. You can also expect a fix with the weapon’s trigger performance due to a recent bug fix from the current season.

That does it for our picks on the top five best pistols of Warzone 2 Season 3. For more recommendations, you can check out the best Assault Rifles. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content about the game.

