What Is the Best Basilisk Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0? Answered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features a large armory of weapons including assault rifles, shotguns, launchers, pistols, and more. The suite of firepower and loadouts also carry over into the free-to-play battle royale game Warzone 2.0. One weapon that has received some early notoriety is the Basilisk pistol for its powerful shots in a small package. Here is the best Basilisk loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

The Best Basilisk Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Basilisk pistol is a secondary weapon and sidearm in Modern Warfare 2 that can be unlocked at level 39. It is much different than the other pistols for its high damage and great range, but has a low magazine.

“A double-action revolver firing .500 Cal rounds, the Basilisk kicks hard but hits harder,” the game’s description of the gun reads. “Unstoppable in the right hands.”

Here is how you want to build your Basilisk:

Ammunition: .500 Snakeshot

.500 Snakeshot Barrel: 10.5″ FTAC Arrow

10.5″ FTAC Arrow Laser: REVO-LSO 7MW

REVO-LSO 7MW Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

Akimbo Basilisk Trigger Action: Bryston HTA

The Akimbo Basilisk is important for dual wielding two of the revolvers, while the .500 Snakeshot will boost the damage for both weapons. Dual wielding does affect other stats, which is what the other attachments make up for.

The REVO-LSO 7MW laser improves hip-fire accuracy since you cannot aim down the sights while holding two weapons, the Bryston HTA increases fire rate, and the 10.5″ FTAC Arrow helps both accuracy and range to close the gap between you and the enemy.

That is the best Basilisk loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Be sure to check our other Modern Warfare 2 loadout guides such as the MCPR-300 sniper rifle, the Lachmann-556, and the M4 assault rifle.

