What Is the Best Lachmann-556 Loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2? Answered

Image Source: Activision

Getting to know all the guns in Infinity Ward’s latest multiplayer offering and free-to-play battle royale is important in finding the perfect weapon for you. If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re wondering: What is the best Lachmann-556 loadout in MW2 or Warzone 2? Worry not, as we’ve got your back. So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

The Best Lachmann-556 Loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2

The Lachmann-556 is the assault rifle variant of the Lachmann and it’s notable for possessing an impressive amount of recoil control. Some players are comparing the Lachmann-556 to the Grau assault rifle from Warzone 1, which was a bit of a fan-favorite weapon amongst the community back in the day.

Image Source: Activision

For those looking for a top-notch setup with the Lachmann-556, here are our picks for the best attachments:

Optic : VLK 4.0 Optic

: VLK 4.0 Optic Barrel : 9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

: 9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Underbarrel : FTac Ripper 56

: FTac Ripper 56 Muzzle : Echoless 80

: Echoless 80 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

While handling and mobility will take a slight hit with this specific setup, you’ll be netting some big buffs when it comes to damage output, range, accuracy, and recoil control. In other words, this loadout will turn your Lachmann-556 into a bit of a beast that should melt the competition from range. You’re welcome!

So, that about wraps things up for today. We hope this helped to answer your query: What is the best Lachmann-556 loadout in MW2 or Warzone 2? For more, here’s some hilarious proximity chat silliness, the best aim assist settings, the best controller settings, and how to use the interrogation feature. Alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

