Best Aim Assist Settings in Warzone 2.0 & MW2

Image Source: Activision

If you’re curious as to what the best Aim Assist settings in Warzone and MW2 are, then you’ve come to the right place. Even though you’ll be spending a large portion of your time looting, communicating with your team, and avoiding the ever-encroaching gas cloud in Activision’s popular battle royale, you’ll also be taking down other adversaries who’re trying to put you six feet under. To help you get the edge over the competition, we have a few tips that will help you net those elusive dubs. Let’s get into it!

Best Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Aim Assist Settings

It’s worth noting a few things before we get into the specific settings. Firstly, it’s important to note that smoke grenades have been nerfed so that even if you can clearly see a player in a cloud of smoke, the Aim Assist will be disabled if the enemy is in the smokescreen.

Secondly, it’s important to mention that both Default and Black Ops Aim Assist settings are very close in terms of power or ‘stickiness.’ Still, from our experience, Black Ops seems to have a slight edge over the Default option. With that out of the way, here are our specific Aim Assist recommendations for Warzone 2.0 and MW2:

Aim Assist

Target Aim Assist – On

– On Aim Assist Type – Black Ops

Aiming

Aim Response Curve Type – Dynamic

– Dynamic ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Focus) – 1.00

– 1.00 ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing – Instant

– Instant Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom – Off

– Off Inputs Deadzone Left Stick Min – 0.02 Right Stick Min – 0.02 Left Stick Max – 0.75 Right Stick Max – 1.00 L2 Button Deadzone – 0.00 R2 Button Deadzone – 0.00



Needless to say, Inputs Deadzones are very much a personal choice, so the above stats are simply recommendations. We’d actually suggest tinkering with them and tailoring them to your own personal amounts depending on how well you click with them. Increasing the number makes the deadzone (the amount your control stick needs to move before the game registers it), while decreasing it makes your sticks feel more sensitive.

So, that does it for now. Hopefully, this has helped to explain the best Aim Assist settings in Warzone and MW2. For more, here are the best controller settings, how to use the interrogation feature, and the best graphics and performance settings.

