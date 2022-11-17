Best Warzone 2 & MW2 Settings For Graphics & Performance on Console

Image Source: Activision

Infinity Ward has delivered its latest installment in Activision’s long-running military first-person shooter franchise, and while it boasts some pretty visuals, there’s actually a way to tweak the graphics and potentially eke out some better performance to boot. If you’re here, chances are you’re looking for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 console settings to improve performance and graphics. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started, shall we?

Best Warzone 2 and MW2 Settings For PlayStation & Xbox

Surprisingly, Modern Warfare 2 boasts some of the most in-depth, customizable settings on consoles to date. You even get a Field Of View (FOV) slider, which is a first for the series on console. Here’s a rundown of what to pick to get the most out of your console experience.

Details and Textures

On-Demand Texture Streaming – On

Post Processing Effects

World Motion Blur – Off

– Off Weapon Motion Blur – Off

– Off Film Grain – 0.0

– 0.0 Depth of Field – Off

– Off FidelityFX Cas – On

– On FidelityFX Can Strength – 60

View

120 Hz Refresh Rate – On (if possible)

– On (if possible) Field of View (FOV) – 107

– 107 ADS Field of View – Affected

– Affected Weapon Field of View – Default

– Default 3rd Person Field of View – 90

– 90 1st Person Camera Movement – Least (50%)

– Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement – Least (50%)

– Least (50%) 3rd Person Ads Transition – 3rd Person Ads

– 3rd Person Ads Default Spectator Camera – Game Perspective

– Game Perspective Brightness – 50

Readability

Menu Text Size – Default

– Default Text Chat Text Size – Default

– Default Text Chat Background Opacity – 20

– 20 Color Customisation > Color Filter > Color Filter 2

> Color Filter > Color Filter 2 Color Customisation > Color Filter Target > Both

HUD

Mini Map Shape – Square

– Square Mini Map Rotatio n – On

n – On Crosshairs – On

– On Hit Markers Visuals – On

– On Damage-Based Hit Markers – On

– On Player Names – Abbreviated

– Abbreviated Vehicle HUD Prompts – Fade After 5 Seconds

Telemetry

Telemetry – Custom Server Latency – On Packet Loss – On Clock – Off

– Custom

Of course, if you’re on PC, please be aware that framerates and overall performance are directly linked to your hardware, so you may want to tweak these settings and find the settings that work for you.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, thanks to these Warzone 2 and MW2 console settings to improve performance and graphics, you’ll be maximizing your Call of Duty experience and getting more killstreaks in multiplayer as a result. For more on the game, here’s our in-depth review, how to inspect weapons, and how to fix the MW2 connecting forever error.

