Best Warzone 2 & MW2 Settings For Graphics & Performance on Console
These settings will help optimise your MW2 console experience.
Infinity Ward has delivered its latest installment in Activision’s long-running military first-person shooter franchise, and while it boasts some pretty visuals, there’s actually a way to tweak the graphics and potentially eke out some better performance to boot. If you’re here, chances are you’re looking for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 console settings to improve performance and graphics. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started, shall we?
Best Warzone 2 and MW2 Settings For PlayStation & Xbox
Surprisingly, Modern Warfare 2 boasts some of the most in-depth, customizable settings on consoles to date. You even get a Field Of View (FOV) slider, which is a first for the series on console. Here’s a rundown of what to pick to get the most out of your console experience.
Details and Textures
- On-Demand Texture Streaming – On
Post Processing Effects
- World Motion Blur – Off
- Weapon Motion Blur – Off
- Film Grain – 0.0
- Depth of Field – Off
- FidelityFX Cas – On
- FidelityFX Can Strength – 60
View
- 120 Hz Refresh Rate – On (if possible)
- Field of View (FOV) – 107
- ADS Field of View – Affected
- Weapon Field of View – Default
- 3rd Person Field of View – 90
- 1st Person Camera Movement – Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement – Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Ads Transition – 3rd Person Ads
- Default Spectator Camera – Game Perspective
- Brightness – 50
Readability
- Menu Text Size – Default
- Text Chat Text Size – Default
- Text Chat Background Opacity – 20
- Color Customisation > Color Filter > Color Filter 2
- Color Customisation > Color Filter Target > Both
HUD
- Mini Map Shape – Square
- Mini Map Rotation – On
- Crosshairs – On
- Hit Markers Visuals – On
- Damage-Based Hit Markers – On
- Player Names – Abbreviated
- Vehicle HUD Prompts – Fade After 5 Seconds
Telemetry
- Telemetry – Custom
- Server Latency – On
- Packet Loss – On
- Clock – Off
Of course, if you’re on PC, please be aware that framerates and overall performance are directly linked to your hardware, so you may want to tweak these settings and find the settings that work for you.
So, there you have it. Hopefully, thanks to these Warzone 2 and MW2 console settings to improve performance and graphics, you’ll be maximizing your Call of Duty experience and getting more killstreaks in multiplayer as a result. For more on the game, here’s our in-depth review, how to inspect weapons, and how to fix the MW2 connecting forever error.
- What Are AQ Soldier Kills in Warzone 2 & How to Find Them, Explained
- How to Mute & Unmute Players in Warzone 2.0
- How to Fix Warzone 2.0 Stuck On ‘Logging into Online Services’
- How to Fix Warzone 2.0 ‘Connection Failed’ Error
- How to Stop Warzone 2.0 From Crashing Every Game