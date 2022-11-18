Best Controller Settings for Warzone 2.0 & MW2
Help yourself get an edge on the battlefield.
With the arrival of Activision’s latest iteration in its popular battle royale series, players are finally dropping into the new Al Mazrah map and getting the lay of the land. While learning the many nooks and crannies hidden within the deserted towns and streets of Infinity Ward’s biggest map to date is critical, optimizing for the best controller settings for Warzone 2.0 and MW2 will definitely help to give you a leg up over the competition. So, with that in mind, let’s get started.
Best Warzone 2.0 and MW2 Controller Settings
Going into the MW2 and Warzone’s controller settings, you’ll find a host of different ways to customize your experience. You can even customize the layout of the controls, but because this is so unique and personal to the individual player, we’re going to opt for the default layout for the controls, but make adjustments in a few key areas. Here are our suggestions to help to give you an edge:
Inputs
- Flip L1/ L2 and R1/ R2 – On
- Stick Layout Preset – Default
- Controller Vibration – Off
- Trigger Effect – Off
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity – 6
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity – 6
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier – 0.80
- Sensitivity Multiplier
- Third Person Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00
- Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00
- Air Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00
- Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00
- Vertical Aim Axis
- Vertical Aim (On Foot) – Standard
- Vertical Aim (Third Person) – Standard
- Vertical Aim (Ground Vehicles) – Standard
- Vertical Aim (Air Vehicles) – Standard
Gameplay
- Aim Down Sight Behaviour – Hold
- Automatic Sprint – Automatic Sprint
- Equipment Behaviour – Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation – ADS + Melee
- Interact/ Reload Behaviour – Tap to Reload
- Armor Plate Behavior – Apply All
Movement Behaviours
- Sprint/ Tactical Sprint Behaviour – Toggle
- Auto Move Forward – Off
- Tactical Sprint Behaviour – Double Tap
- Grounded Mantle – Off
- Automatic Airborne Mantle – Off
- Automatic Ground Mantle – Off
- Invert Slide and Dive Behavior – Standard
- Plunging Underwater – Movement
- Parachute Auto-Deploy – On
- Sprinting Door Bash – On
Combat Behaviors
- ADS Stick Swap – Off
- Backpack Alternate Control – Off
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay – Medium
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch – On
- Quick C4 Detonation – Off
Vehicle Behaviors
- Vehicle Camera Recenter – Short Delay
- Camera Initial Position – Free Look
Overlays Behaviors
- Ping Wheel Delay – Moderate
- Double Tap Danger Ping Delay – Moderate
Of course, things like specific Stick Sensitivities are largely down to personal taste, so these can be adjusted to your own liking. In other words, the suggestions up top are more like recommendations than something purely set in stone.
So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to clue you in on the best controller settings for Warzone 2.0 and MW2. For more on the game, here are the best graphics and performance settings, a guide explaining what AQ soldiers are, and a rundown of how to mute players in the lobby.
