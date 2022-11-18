Best Controller Settings for Warzone 2.0 & MW2

Image Source: Activision

With the arrival of Activision’s latest iteration in its popular battle royale series, players are finally dropping into the new Al Mazrah map and getting the lay of the land. While learning the many nooks and crannies hidden within the deserted towns and streets of Infinity Ward’s biggest map to date is critical, optimizing for the best controller settings for Warzone 2.0 and MW2 will definitely help to give you a leg up over the competition. So, with that in mind, let’s get started.

Best Warzone 2.0 and MW2 Controller Settings

Going into the MW2 and Warzone’s controller settings, you’ll find a host of different ways to customize your experience. You can even customize the layout of the controls, but because this is so unique and personal to the individual player, we’re going to opt for the default layout for the controls, but make adjustments in a few key areas. Here are our suggestions to help to give you an edge:

Inputs

Flip L1/ L2 and R1/ R2 – On

– On Stick Layout Preset – Default

– Default Controller Vibration – Off

– Off Trigger Effect – Off

– Off Horizontal Stick Sensitivity – 6

– 6 Vertical Stick Sensitivity – 6

– 6 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier – 0.80

– 0.80 Sensitivity Multiplier Third Person Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00 Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00 Air Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00 Tablet Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00

Vertical Aim Axis Vertical Aim (On Foot) – Standard Vertical Aim (Third Person) – Standard Vertical Aim (Ground Vehicles) – Standard Vertical Aim (Air Vehicles) – Standard



Gameplay

Aim Down Sight Behaviour – Hold

– Hold Automatic Sprint – Automatic Sprint

– Automatic Sprint Equipment Behaviour – Hold

– Hold Weapon Mount Activation – ADS + Melee

– ADS + Melee Interact/ Reload Behaviour – Tap to Reload

– Tap to Reload Armor Plate Behavior – Apply All

Movement Behaviours

Sprint/ Tactical Sprint Behaviour – Toggle

– Toggle Auto Move Forward – Off

– Off Tactical Sprint Behaviour – Double Tap

– Double Tap Grounded Mantle – Off

– Off Automatic Airborne Mantle – Off

– Off Automatic Ground Mantle – Off

– Off Invert Slide and Dive Behavior – Standard

– Standard Plunging Underwater – Movement

– Movement Parachute Auto-Deploy – On

– On Sprinting Door Bash – On

Combat Behaviors

ADS Stick Swap – Off

– Off Backpack Alternate Control – Off

– Off Weapon Mount Exit Delay – Medium

– Medium Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch – On

– On Quick C4 Detonation – Off

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter – Short Delay

– Short Delay Camera Initial Position – Free Look

Overlays Behaviors

Ping Wheel Delay – Moderate

– Moderate Double Tap Danger Ping Delay – Moderate

Of course, things like specific Stick Sensitivities are largely down to personal taste, so these can be adjusted to your own liking. In other words, the suggestions up top are more like recommendations than something purely set in stone.

So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to clue you in on the best controller settings for Warzone 2.0 and MW2. For more on the game, here are the best graphics and performance settings, a guide explaining what AQ soldiers are, and a rundown of how to mute players in the lobby.

