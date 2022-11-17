How to Mute & Unmute Players in Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Activision

Activision’s latest iteration in its popular battle royale is finally out in the wild, and despite some technical problems, players are diving in and are busy getting those dubs. If you’ve arrived here, there’s a good chance that you’re wondering: How to mute and unmute players in Warzone 2.0. With that in mind, then, let’s get down to brass tacks.

How to Mute and Unmute Other Players in the Lobby in Warzone 2.0

There are in fact two different ways to mute and unmute players in Warzone 2.0. We’ll cover both down below.

Muting and Unmuting in Warzone 2.0 Via the In-Game Scoreboard

You can mute and unmute via the in-game scoreboard using this method:

Once you’re in a game of Warzone 2.0, head into the overworld map by tapping the Touchpad on PS5, View button on Xbox, or the M/ Caps Lock key on PC.

Next, toggle over to the right to select Scoreboard.

From here you can mute or unmute specific players in the lobby by pressing X or by right-clicking on them on PC.

Muting and Unmuting in Warzone 2.0 Via the Settings Menu

Another way of muting and unmuting players in Warzone 2.0 is from the Settings menu. Just follow the following method:

Go into the Settings menu by pressing the Options buttons on console or Esc on PC.

Toggle to the right over to the Cog/ Settings.

Go down to Audio.

Go down to Game Voice Channel.

From here, you can select who you want to hear in your party chat from either: All Lobby Party Only Friends Only Friends & Channels



Really, communication is key in a game like Warzone 2.0, so we really hope this helped to clue you in on how to mute and unmute players in Warzone 2.0. For more on the game, here are the weapons we think may be busted in Warzone 2.0, our take on the Revive pistol, and how to fix the connection failed error.

