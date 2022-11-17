What Are AQ Soldier Kills in Warzone 2 & How to Find Them, Explained

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty’s most popular game mode ever has been relaunched with a whole bunch of new features, but not all of them are especially well explained. If you’re wondering what are AQ soldier kills in Warzone 2 and how to find them then here’s everything you need to know.

AQ Soldiers Kills in Warzone 2 Explained

AQ Soldiers are an AI-controlled enemy type that has been newly introduced in Warzone 2. They are not other players; they are bots who typically wear Al Qatala soldier attire (Al Qatala is the AQ bit). The ‘AQ Soldier Kill’ stat is denoting how many of these bots you have killed during a match. It’s a separate kill count from your regular kills.

AQ soldiers occur more frequently in certain game modes, but you can always identify them by checking their callsign when they begin to shout. If the subtitles include “AQ Soldier” then you know it’s one of them and not a real player.

Generally speaking, AQ soldiers are much easier to kill than normal enemies controlled by humans, as you’d expect. They’re more like canon fodder to populate the world than an actual threat, though they can pose a threat when they swarm you in larger numbers.

How to Find AQ Soldiers in Warzone 2

AQ Soldiers will occur in great numbers depending on the game mode you’re playing. In a regular match of Warzone, they’re only found in Strongholds, Gulag, and Black Sites. In the DMZ mode, however, they’re dotted all over the map.

So, what’s the point of all this, you ask? Well, clearing a Stronghold and disarming the bomb inside gives you access to your custom loadout and, if you’re the first to do so, a key for a Black Site. In turn, clearing a Black Site will get you a permanent weapon blueprint and some Legendary items for the rest of the match.

That should give you everything you need to know about what are AQ soldier kills in Warzone 2 and how to find them. For more useful tips and guides on the game, including how to stop it from crashing all the time, search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.

