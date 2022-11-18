This loadout for the M4 makes it the best assault rifle and should have you racking up kills.

Trying to figure out the best gun will always be somewhat subjective. Though, this time around we came to an objectively right answer that everyone playing the game will be able to get behind. Join us as we point you to the best assault rifle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. This setup works great in MW2 and is excellent in Warzone 2.

Best M4 Warzone 2 & MW2 M4 Loudout Explained

If you’ve spent any time in the game you likely already know which assault rifle is the best. That’s right, it’s the M4. Now, the M4 that comes as part of the default class you start with is trash, so don’t think that’s what this is based on.

Instead, once you can edit a loadout and start putting attachments on the M4 is where it truly starts to shine. It’s possible the Kastov-74U or TAQ-56 could be better, but the fact that they don’t level up or get any sort of sight instantly removes them both from the running.

The M16, being burst, is also not considered for this. Using a burst assault rifle is a matter of personal preference, but there has never been a burst assault rifle better than a full-auto one.

Best M4 Loadout in Warzone 2 & MW2

Here is our recipe for the best M4:

Optic : VLK 4.0 Optic (-3.00 Weight, -1.35 Position)

: VLK 4.0 Optic (-3.00 Weight, -1.35 Position) Stock : Corio Precio Factory

: Corio Precio Factory Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90 (=0.80 Weight, +0.40 Length)

: FSS Sharkfin 90 (=0.80 Weight, +0.40 Length) Barrel : Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel (=0.50 Weight, 0.00 Length)

: Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel (=0.50 Weight, 0.00 Length) Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Magazine: 45 Round

With this setup, it works whether you want to use it full-auto or take distant semi-auto shots like the FTAC Recon. This is a great loadout whether you want to take it into Prisoner Rescue or Knock Out as well as Team Deathmatch. It’s absolutely brilliant in Warzone 2 as well.

As we dive into the game more over the coming weeks, we’ll be sure to update this guide should we find any other new and improved loadouts for the M4 that you should know about. However, for now, this loadout perfectly balances a quick TTK (time to kill) and rock-steady accuracy and recoil that make the M4 such a lethal weapon both up-close and from range.

If you want to further familiarize yourself with the weapons available, we have a guide for all weapons with included screenshots of each.

That is everything you need to know about the best M4 loudout in Warzone 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. We do highly recommend that loadout. Be sure to look over the links below for other guides to help you keep winning in Modern Warfare 2. Hey, Warzone 2 is also out and you should check out our coverage of the game as well.

