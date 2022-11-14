Pair the right attachments with MCPR-300 to get most out of it.

On the lookout for the MCPR-300 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The MCPR-300 is a bolt-action sniper rifle chambered for the powerful .300 magnum round. Similar to other Modern Warfare 2 weapons, you must pick the five attachments to get the most out of the MCPR-300. Taking this into account, here is a dominating loadout for the MCPR-300 in CoD Modern Warfare 2.

What’s the Best MCPR-300 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Stock : FSS Merc Stock

: FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip : Cronen Cheetah Grip

: Cronen Cheetah Grip Barrel : 22″ OMX-456

: 22″ OMX-456 Ammunition : .300 Mag High Velocity

: .300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5 Round Mag

Image source: Activision

As Modern Warfare 2’s weapon meta is constantly changing, we’ve considered enormous balance changes and comments from top Call of Duty content creators to create the best MCPR-300 loadout.

To start off, we have used FSS Merc Stock, an attachment that can only be used with certain Modern Warfare 2 weapons. The FSS Merc Stock improves the aiming down speed of the sight and increases the crouch movement momentum. The only downside of this attachment is it hinders the recoil control of the weapon.

The Cronen Cheetah Grip is an adjustable attachment meant for the maximum ADS and sprint-to-fire speed at the cost of recoil control. Since MCPR-300 is a bolt-action rifle, reducing recoil control wouldn’t be a deadlock.

For the barrel slot, we’ve decided to equip the 22″ OMX-456, which improves velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. Do note that ADS speed is slightly compromised while this attachment is equipped.

Finally, .300 Blackout Mag high velocity is a perfect fit for the Ammunition slot, which will significantly increase bullet velocity and avoid bullet drops.

That does it for our guide about the best loadout for the MCPR-300 in CoD Modern Warfare 2. While you are here, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about the Prestige System and the best Assault Rifle.

