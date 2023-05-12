The Top 5 Best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked

Image Source: Activision

Breaking down which ARs to pick and how to use them.

Assault rifles will be the weapon of choice for the vast majority of Warzone 2 players, regardless of whether they’re heading into Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. They’re best at medium ranges but offer a versatility other weapon classes simply don’t. With that being said, here are the five best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded.

The Season 3 Reloaded update dropped on May 10, making a number of changes to assault rifles. The ISO Hemlock, which dominated Season 2 and was heavily nerfed in Season 3, received yet more nerfs. Elsewhere, the M16 and Lachmann 556 were buffed.

Those changes have translated to the meta, with the top five Warzone 2 ARs right now being detailed below. Of course, there are more than five ARs in Warzone 2, so some do miss out by virtue of just not being quite as strong as these top picks.

5) Chimera

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Especially now they’re able to one-hit, we’d recommend confident players use the Chimera as a sniper support weapon because of its handling, mobility and impressive damage.

It can keep players in close-range gunfights with a strong fire-rate but can also thrive at medium ranges. It does admittedly struggle at longer ranges but, with balance is the key to a SMG-AR hybrid, we’ve selected attachments that consolidate the Chimera’s strengths and mitigate its weaknesses (range and recoil):

Barrel: 10″ SA Phoenix

10″ SA Phoenix Stock: Ravage-10

Ravage-10 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

4) TAQ-56

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The TAQ-56 is a strong all-rounder that essentially takes the best element from each AR and combines it in a single package. It’s got excellent stopping power, great range and handles better than it’s older brother, the TAQ-V.

A nerf in the Season 3 Reloaded update has dropped it out the top three, with it just unable to replicate its MW2 power in the battle royale. It’s by no means poor though, and our specific TAQ-56 build seeks to augment its range and damage, without ignoring recoil control:

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

3) Kastov 762

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Kastov 762 received a slight nerf with Season 2 but defied the weakening by remaining incredibly powerful. Its recoil remains slightly tricky and, with minor nerfs to its damage in Season 3 Reloaded, it needs players to be even more accurate to utilize it to its full potential. That’s very difficult given its kick, and it’s the reason we’ve dropped it from the gold medal to bronze medal position in this best assault rifles list.

It’s also why our recommended attachments maximize accuracy and preserve damage range, ensuring it’s as easy as possible to hit your shots and drop enemies rapidly.

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel : KAS-10 584mm Barrel

: KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Mag: 40 Round Mag

2) M13B

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The M13B has improved gradually since it was added back in Season One, now among the best weapons in the entire game by virtue of buffed damage and range, which combine with its fire-rate and handling to make a seriously powerful assault rifle.

Only held off top-spot by the behemoth that is the STB 556, we’re targeting its recoil and range as areas to improve with attachments:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

1) STB 556

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The STB 556 was buffed in the Season 3 update, standing relatively still in the S3R patch. It continues to excel thanks to its fire-rate and damage, with its accuracy and iron sights its only real weaknesses. The former is easy to fix with an attachment and the latter can be majorly improved with some sensible attachments.

It may still take some time to master its kick, but learning it and spending time with the weapon will have you firing accurately in no time – and winning matches as you go. Right now, there’s no better assault rifle in all of Warzone 2, especially with the build below equipped:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Magazine: 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

That’s all you need to know about the best assault rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs or an overall Warzone 2 weapon tier list, so you’ll have those close ranges sorted as well as the longer ones.

