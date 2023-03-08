When is Warzone 2 Season Three? Season Two End Date, Content & Leaks

Activision

Any Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fan will know that the most significant updates tend to come with the inception of new in-game seasons. That looks set to be the case once again with the battle royale sequel’s third season of post-launch content. But when will Warzone 2 Season Three drop and what content do we expect when it does?

As has become typical, neither Activision nor Raven has disclosed a season start dates ahead of time. As a result, there is not yet an official Season Three release date for Warzone 2.

However, typical Warzone seasons last a couple of months and, thanks to the in-game Battle Pass timer, we know roughly when Season Two will wrap up – and therefore when Season Three will begin.

Currently, the Season Two Battle Pass is set to expire on Tuesday 11 April 2023. We, therefore, expect Season Three to go live on that date, or on Wednesday 12 April 2023.

Activision via Twinfinite

It goes without saying that’s unconfirmed and will remain as such until the BR’s devs break their silence and reveal an official start date. Season Two, for example, was delayed by a fortnight to give the devs more time to refine their update.

Warzone 2 Season Three Content & Leaks

Typically, we don’t hear much about upcoming content until much closer to a season’s start time. Season Three is slightly different though, with the devs already revealing some of what players can expect.

Specifically, we know that the following content will drop with Warzone 2 Season Three:

Ranked Mode (thought to be Treyarch developed, like Modern Warfare 2’s)

Plunder Mode

Gunfight Mode (Modern Warfare 2)

There’s also bound to be the typical new content in the form of skins, weapons and a Battle Pass, but there’s nothing confirmed in this regard for now.

We’ll keep updating this page as and when more information becomes available, but that’s all we know about Warzone 2 Season Three for now.

