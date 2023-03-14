Best Fennec 45 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Image via Activision

The Fennec 45 dominated Warzone 2’s first season alongside the RPK, but both received nerfs with the Season Two update. Regardless, the fast-firing SMG remains incredibly powerful, so here are the best Fennec 45 loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Two.

Best Warzone 2 Fennec 45 Build

For Warzone 2 Season 2, the Fennec’s damage has been nerfed across the board, which has seen its place in the meta drop a little bit. It’s still incredibly strong up-close though, thanks mainly to its incredible fire-rate.

As a result, our recommended Fennec loadout is still about balancing recoil control and improving range, but this SMG is still generally unsuitable for gunfights beyond the closest of ranges:

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Stock : Agile Assault-7

: Agile Assault-7 Magazine : Fennec Mag 45

: Fennec Mag 45 Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

The extended magazines remain an absolute must-pick because, without them, you’ll be reloading far too frequently. You can swap out the laser for a rear grip to help more with recoil control but, as long as you pick your engagements smartly, the Fennec’s moderate kick shouldn’t be too much to handle.

Best Modern Warfare 2 Fennec Loadout

For Modern Warfare 2, a few of our recommended Warzone 2 attachments translate over. The FSS Sharkfin 90 and 45 Round Mags remain must-picks because of their benefits to recoil and reloading, but there’s a few changes elsewhere based on the transition to faster-paced respawn gameplay.

Specifically, we’re adding an optic to make sure you’re covered at slightly longer ranges – mainly because the chances of running Overkill are lessened in MW2. Similarly, we’re opting for a different muzzle and a Rear Grip to help with accuracy and mobility.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: FTAC Locktight Stock

FTAC Locktight Stock Rear Grip: Fennec Textured Grip

Fennec Textured Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

That’s all you need to know about the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Two for the strongest meta build. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs and best ARs in Warzone 2.

