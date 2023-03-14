Best Fennec 45 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
The Fennec 45 is still incredibly powerful.
The Fennec 45 dominated Warzone 2’s first season alongside the RPK, but both received nerfs with the Season Two update. Regardless, the fast-firing SMG remains incredibly powerful, so here are the best Fennec 45 loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Two.
Best Warzone 2 Fennec 45 Build
For Warzone 2 Season 2, the Fennec’s damage has been nerfed across the board, which has seen its place in the meta drop a little bit. It’s still incredibly strong up-close though, thanks mainly to its incredible fire-rate.
As a result, our recommended Fennec loadout is still about balancing recoil control and improving range, but this SMG is still generally unsuitable for gunfights beyond the closest of ranges:
- Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator
- Stock: Agile Assault-7
- Magazine: Fennec Mag 45
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
The extended magazines remain an absolute must-pick because, without them, you’ll be reloading far too frequently. You can swap out the laser for a rear grip to help more with recoil control but, as long as you pick your engagements smartly, the Fennec’s moderate kick shouldn’t be too much to handle.
Best Modern Warfare 2 Fennec Loadout
For Modern Warfare 2, a few of our recommended Warzone 2 attachments translate over. The FSS Sharkfin 90 and 45 Round Mags remain must-picks because of their benefits to recoil and reloading, but there’s a few changes elsewhere based on the transition to faster-paced respawn gameplay.
Specifically, we’re adding an optic to make sure you’re covered at slightly longer ranges – mainly because the chances of running Overkill are lessened in MW2. Similarly, we’re opting for a different muzzle and a Rear Grip to help with accuracy and mobility.
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Stock: FTAC Locktight Stock
- Rear Grip: Fennec Textured Grip
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
That’s all you need to know about the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Two for the strongest meta build. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs and best ARs in Warzone 2.
- Top 5 Best Snipers in Warzone 2, Ranked (Season 2)
- Is Plunder Coming to Warzone 2? Answered
- Best M13B Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2
- Are There One-Shot Snipers in Warzone 2? Explained
- Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Shredder Operator: How To Get and Release Date