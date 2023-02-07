Nintendo Direct Locked in For This Week; Here’s What to Expect

A new Nintendo Direct is on its way soon.

As the first week of February comes to a close, Nintendo has announced its first Nintendo Direct of 2023.

The livestream will be starting at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm EST on Feb. 8 and is set to last about 40 minutes, a tweet from Nintendo confirmed. As for its content, we can expect to see “information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023.”

It’s highly likely that we’ll see more of releases confirmed to fall under that timeframe, such as Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, which is currently slated for Feb. 24, and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which is set to release on March 17.

Although they lack concrete release dates outside of 2023 itself, there’s also a chance we might receive new information regarding the long-awaited Pikmin 4 or the highly anticipated Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well.

As per usual, Nintendo may very well have some surprises in store for us. The release of Metroid Prime 4 is still a big question mark at the start of 2023, and the same goes for the uncertain release window of Advance Wars 1+2: ReBoot Camp after being delayed following the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

As always, Twinfinite will be here to recap the Direct and all of its announcements once the Direct itself airs.

