Fans Feel Like Metroid Prime 4 Is Never Coming After Latest Delay Email

We’ve known Metroid Prime 4 was in the works since it was announced at E3 in 2017. However, after it was a no-show at E3 2018, fans started to get a little bit antsy. Things only got worse when in 2019 Nintendo announced that a new studio had taken over and development had completely restarted. This was a tough pill to swallow for fans, as it guaranteed a massive delay, which has been certainly evident. There’s still no light at the end of the tunnel, either.

A Reddit thread was made today by user KoopaTheQuicc showing that the pre-order they made through Amazon in May 2018 has once again been pushed back. This time, the date has been pushed all the way to Jan. 1, 2024. Though, that is purely Amazon’s estimation. This is by no means an official delay from Nintendo, it just means we once again don’t have a date and Amazon knew they wouldn’t make their previous date.

Someone in the replies made compared this to Half-Life 3, but that’s the toughest part. Half-Life 3 has never been confirmed to be in development, but Metroid Prime 4 has been promised to be coming for the last five years. We don’t even know what the future will hold for this future installment of the series that first started on the GameCube in 2002.

We called Metroid Prime 4 one of the five games that were announced way too early. It shared this honor with Elden Ring (already out), Bayonetta 3 (already out), Starfield (coming out sometime in 2023), and Elder Scrolls VI. Of the games on that list, only Elder Scrolls VI is something we don’t really know much about.

Featured Image Source: Nintendo.

Related Posts