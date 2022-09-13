Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe Arrives February 2023

Today, during the latest Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that Kirby and friends are returning to Dreamland in an all-new deluxe adventure. Titled Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, players will get to experience the game again with some interesting improved features, including plenty of new abilities and attacks.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe will release for the Switch on Feb. 24, 2023. You can check out the trailer for Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe and an official description down below.

The tough puff Kirby is back for a 4-player* platforming adventure. Copy enemies’ abilities and use their power to attack with a sword, wield a whip, and float with a parasol. You can also laser blast with the new Mecha Copy Ability that makes a series debut! The extra muscle will be handy in finding missing pieces for Magolor’s ship, which crash landed on Planet Popstar.

