How to Change Your House on Wizarding World & Hogwarts Legacy

The Wizarding World website is the best place for Harry Potter fans to participate in quizzes, craft tools, and learn all the latest news about Hogwarts Legacy. In addition, those who sign up for a profile can join in on the fun, where they can pick their house, Patronus, and wand. So, if you want to adjust this feature, here’s how to change your house in Wizarding World and Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Change Your House on Wizarding World? Answered

You can change your house in Wizarding World with one of the following methods:

Delete your account and start over.

Sign up with another email.

Retake the Sorting Hat quiz on the Harry Potter Fan Club mobile app.

The first option is relatively simple and doesn’t take too long since users can quickly delete their account in the settings and do the process again. You can also sign up with another account as long as you use a different email address.

Alternatively, you can download the Harry Potter Fan Club app and sign in to change your profile. Then, all users have to do is select their house from there and choose the option ‘Start the Sorting Ceremony.’

If you want a specific house, you can check out our guides on how to get each one:

Can You Change Your House in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy players won’t be able to adjust their house in-game because it will already be set in stone once you finish the sorting hat phase. Still, you can do multiple saves to try out a different storyline.

That does it for our guide on how to change your house in Wizarding World. If you want to see more Hogwarts Legacy content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.

