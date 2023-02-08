How To Get Hufflepuff House in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World
Be loyal and patient with Hufflepuff.
Hogwarts Legacy lets players live at Hogwarts and be placed in one of the four special houses. The game’s Sorting Hat does allow players to choose which house within the game, but those with a Wizarding World and WB Games account connected can save some time. Here is how to get Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World.
All Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World Hufflepuff Answers
The Sorting Hat scene near the introduction of Hogwarts Legacy can be much shorter if you have connected both Wizarding World and WB Games accounts before playing. The Wizarding World website offers its own Sorting Hat quiz that will place you in a house and that decision will be synced over.
The Wizarding World Sorting Hat quiz consists of only a few questions but is taken from a pool of possible choices. Knowing the answers before the quiz will be easier to place you in the house you want to be in. Here are the questions and answers necessary to be placed in Hufflepuff:
- Moon or Stars? – Stars
- Head or Tails? – Heads
- Dawn or Dusk? – Dusk
- Left or Right? – Right
- Forest or River? – River
- Black or White? – White
- A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: – Tell them that you are worried about their mental health, and offer to call a doctor.
- A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures… In which order would you rescue these objects? – First student records going back 1000 years. Then, a nearly perfected cure for dragon pox. Finally, a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes.
- After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? – Miss you, but smile
- Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open? – The small tortoiseshell box, embellished with gold, inside which some small creature seems to be squeaking.
- Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? – The smooth, thick, richly purple drink that gives off a delicious smell of chocolate and plums.
- Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you? – Love
- How would you like to be known to history? – The Good
- If you could have any power, which would you choose? – The power of superhuman strength
- If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? – Common Toad
- Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: – Proceed with caution, keeping one hand on your concealed wand and an eye out for any disturbance?
- One of your housemates has cheated in a Hogwarts exam by using a Self-Spelling Quill. Now he has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? – Lie and say you don’t know (but hope that somebody else tells Professor Flitwick the truth).
- Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: – Home
- What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? – The Trumpet.
- What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? – All about magical creatures, and how to befriend/care for them
- Which nightmare would frighten you most? – Waking up to find that neither your friends nor your family have any idea who you are.
- Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? – Hunger
- Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? – Selfish
- Which of the following would you most like to study? – Trolls
- Which road tempts you most? – The wide, sunny, grassy lane
- Which would you rather be? Liked
- You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? – The fat red toadstools that appear to be talking to each other
- You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: – Suggest drawing lots to decide which of you will fight?
That is how to get Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World. Check back with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click the links below for more helpful guides.
- How To Do the Central Hall Door Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy
- Are the Hogwarts Ghosts in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered
- How To Get Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World
- 10 Hogwarts Legacy Memes That’ll Magically Get You Over Your Wednesday Slump
- Should You Make Cressida Pay You for Her Diary in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered