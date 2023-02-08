How To Get Hufflepuff House in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy lets players live at Hogwarts and be placed in one of the four special houses. The game’s Sorting Hat does allow players to choose which house within the game, but those with a Wizarding World and WB Games account connected can save some time. Here is how to get Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World.

All Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World Hufflepuff Answers

The Sorting Hat scene near the introduction of Hogwarts Legacy can be much shorter if you have connected both Wizarding World and WB Games accounts before playing. The Wizarding World website offers its own Sorting Hat quiz that will place you in a house and that decision will be synced over.

The Wizarding World Sorting Hat quiz consists of only a few questions but is taken from a pool of possible choices. Knowing the answers before the quiz will be easier to place you in the house you want to be in. Here are the questions and answers necessary to be placed in Hufflepuff:

Moon or Stars? – Stars

Head or Tails? – Heads

Dawn or Dusk? – Dusk

Left or Right? – Right

Forest or River? – River

Black or White? – White

A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: – Tell them that you are worried about their mental health, and offer to call a doctor.

A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures… In which order would you rescue these objects? – First student records going back 1000 years. Then, a nearly perfected cure for dragon pox. Finally, a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes.

After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? – Miss you, but smile

Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open? – The small tortoiseshell box, embellished with gold, inside which some small creature seems to be squeaking.

Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? – The smooth, thick, richly purple drink that gives off a delicious smell of chocolate and plums.

Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you? – Love

How would you like to be known to history? – The Good

If you could have any power, which would you choose? – The power of superhuman strength

If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? – Common Toad

Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: – Proceed with caution, keeping one hand on your concealed wand and an eye out for any disturbance?

One of your housemates has cheated in a Hogwarts exam by using a Self-Spelling Quill. Now he has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? – Lie and say you don’t know (but hope that somebody else tells Professor Flitwick the truth).

Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: – Home

What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? – The Trumpet

What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? – All about magical creatures, and how to befriend/care for them

Which nightmare would frighten you most? – Waking up to find that neither your friends nor your family have any idea who you are.

Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? – Hunger

Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? – Selfish

Which of the following would you most like to study? – Trolls

Which road tempts you most? – The wide, sunny, grassy lane

Which would you rather be? Liked

You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? – The fat red toadstools that appear to be talking to each other

You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: – Suggest drawing lots to decide which of you will fight?

That is how to get Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World. Check back with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click the links below for more helpful guides.

