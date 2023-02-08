Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy lets players live at Hogwarts and be placed in one of the four special houses. The game does allow players to choose which house within the game, but those with a Wizarding World and WB Games account connected can choose ahead of time. Here is how to get Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World.

All Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World Ravenclaw

The Sorting Hat scene at the start of Hogwarts Legacy can be somewhat skipped if you have connected both Wizarding World and WB Games accounts before reaching that point. The Wizarding World website offers its own Sorting Hat quiz that will place you in a house and that decision will carry over to the game.

The Wizarding World Sorting Hat quiz only asks you a few questions from a pool of possible choices. Knowing the answers before can place you in the house you want to be in. Here are the questions and answers necessary to be placed in Ravenclaw:

Moon or Stars? – Moon

Head or Tails? – Heads

Dawn or Dusk? – Dawn

Left or Right? – Left

Forest or River? – Forest

Black or White? – White

A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: – Ask what makes them think so?

A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures… In which order would you rescue these objects? – First, a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes. Then a nearly perfected cure for dragon pox. Finally, student records going back 1000 years.

After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? – Think with admiration of your achievements

Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open? – The ornate golden casket, standing on clawed feet, whose inscription warns that both secret knowledge and unbearable temptation lie within.

Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? – The foaming, frothing, silvery liquid that sparkles as though containing ground diamonds.

Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you? – Wisdom

How would you like to be known to history? – The Wise

If you could have any power, which would you choose? – The power to change your appearance at will

If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? – Tawny Owl

Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: – Withdraw into the shadows to await developments, while mentally reviewing the most appropriate defensive and offensive spells, should trouble occur?

One of your house mates has cheated in a Hogwarts exam by using a Self-Spelling Quill. Now he has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? – Tell Professor Flitwick the truth. If your classmate is prepared to win by cheating, he deserves to be found out. Also, as you are both in the same house, any points he loses will be regained by you, for coming first in his place.

Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: – Fresh parchment

What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? – The Piano .

. What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? – Transfiguration (turning one object into another object)

Which nightmare would frighten you most? – Standing on top of something very high and realizing suddenly that there are no hand- or footholds, nor any barrier to stop you falling.

Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? – Being ignored

Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? – Ignorant

Which of the following would you most like to study? – Goblins

Which road tempts you most? – The cobbled street lined with ancient buildings

Which would you rather be? Imitated

You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? – The silver leafed tree bearing golden apples

You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: – Attempt to confuse the troll into letting all three of you pass without fighting?

That is how to get Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World. Check back with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click the links below for more helpful guides, including if there are ghosts in the game.

