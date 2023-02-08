Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy offers players the chance to live at Hogwarts and be placed in one of the four special houses. While the game lets players choose their house within the game, those with a Wizarding World and WB Games account connected can be ahead of the curve. Here is how to get Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World.

All Hogwarts Legacy Wizarding World Slytherin Answers

The Sorting Hat scene in Hogwarts Legacy can be somewhat skipped if you have connected both Wizarding World and WB Games accounts before starting the game. The Wizarding World website offers its own Sorting Hat quiz that will place you in a house and carries over to the game.

The Wizarding World Sorting Hat quiz will only ask you a few questions from a pool of possible choices. Knowing the answers ahead of time can place you in the house you want to be in. Here are the questions and answers necessary to be placed in Slytherin:

Moon or Stars? – Moon

Head or Tails? – Tails

Dawn or Dusk? – Dusk

Left or Right? – Left

Forest or River? – River

Black or White? – Black

A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: – Agree, and ask whether they’d like a free sample of a jinx?

A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures… In which order would you rescue these objects? – First, student records going back 1000 years. Then a mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes. Finally, a nearly perfected cure for dragon pox.

After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? – I don’t care what people think of me after I’m dead; it’s what they think of me while I’m alive that counts .

. Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open? – The gleaming jet black box with a silver lock and key, marked with a mysterious rune that you know to be the mark of Merlin.

Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? – The mysterious black liquid that gleams like ink, and gives off fumes that make you see strange visions.

Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you? – Power

How would you like to be known to history? – The Great

If you could have any power, which would you choose? – The power to change the past

If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? – Siamese Cat

Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: – Draw your wand and stand your ground?

One of your house mates has cheated in a Hogwarts exam by using a Self-Spelling Quill. Now he has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? – You would not wait to be asked to tell Professor Flitwick the truth. If you knew that somebody was using a forbidden quill, you would tell the teacher before the exam started.

Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: – The sea

What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? – The Violin .

. What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? – Apparition and Disapparition (being able to materialize and dematerialize at will)

Which nightmare would frighten you most? – Being forced to speak in such a silly voice that hardly anyone can understand you, and everyone laughs at you.

Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? – Boredom

Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? – Ordinary

Which of the following would you most like to study? – Vampires

Which road tempts you most? – The narrow, dark, lantern-lit alley

Which would you rather be? Feared

You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? – The bubbling pool, in the depths of which something luminous is swirling

You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: – Suggest that all three of you should fight (without telling the troll)?

That is how to get Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World. Check back with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click the links below for more helpful guides.

