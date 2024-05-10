How to Fix Solo Leveling Arise Loading Circle Bug

Solo Leveling Arise, based on the popular webtoon, dropped globally just a few days ago. However, many players have been struck by a bug preventing them from accessing the game. Here’s how to fix the Solo Leveling Arise loading circle bug.

Solo Leveling Arise Loading Circle Bug Fix

The bug can appear in a variety of situations, from loading the game to talking to NPCs. In-game, the bug seems especially common while exploring densely populated areas.

Your first point of call should be the official Discord server to see if there’s a wider issue, such as the servers being down. If so, then unfortunately you’ll need to wait until the problems are resolved.

Often, the bug is related to issues with the servers or with the local connection. After all, this is still a relatively new game, and as such it may take some time for Netmarble to completely fix the issue. As such, your best bet when trying to fix the bug is to cover all your bases. Reboot your modem/router and restart the game at the same time, which will hopefully allow you to fix the issue wherever it is.

Image Source: Netmarble

Of course, this might not work, so there are a few other options available. On the PC, you can switch to a cable connection via wi-fi, or change your DNS address. On mobile, you can also switch your connection type from Wi-Fi to mobile data (or vice versa).

So what’s causing the problems? In short, the servers are being overloaded by high demand for the game. The good news is that this problem is likely to be addressed with the addition of new servers.

