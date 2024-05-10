There is nothing worse than sitting down to try and play your favorite game and you can’t do it because of errors. That is what some players of Solo Leveling Arise have been experiencing since it launched. So, let’s look at what you can do to fix Solo Leveling Arise server error and get back to playing without problems.

Recommended Videos

Solo Leveling Arise Server Error Fix

First of all, we would recommend restarting the Solo Leveling Arise launcher on PC. In order to do so, follow these simple steps:

Press CTRL+ALT+DEL to enter the Task Manager

Select the Launcher

Press “End Task”

Restart it

Now try again to connect with the game. If this still doesn’t work, there might be a problem with your internet connection. We would recommend, restarting both your router and your computer and trying again. If everything else loads fine, then the problem might not be on your end.

If you are running the game on PC, there might be several things that might be going wrong with the game and why it is not connecting to the servers. In that case, we would recommend going ahead and manually checking for Launcher updates and, in case, reinstalling the game altogether.

If you are experiencing this problem on the mobile (Android or iOS regardless) version of the game, you can try switching to your Wi-Fi connection or your data connection and trying again.

Image Source: Netmarble

But, ultimately, if your internet connection is working, the problem might not be on your end. So, we would recommend checking Solo Leveling Arise’s social media pages, for example on X or Discord, for updates on issues that might be ongoing with the game’s servers. In that case, you may have to simply wait it out for the developers to fix them.

That is all we have for you on how to fix Solo Leveling Arise server error. For more information on the game, check out our guides on the best stats to level up and how to get special summons.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more