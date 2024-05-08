How to Get Special Summons in Solo Leveling Arise

Are you wondering how to get Special Summons Tickets in Solo Leveling Arise? Well, that’s natural, considering that it might be the most broken mechanic in the game. However, getting them ain’t cheap. Here is what you need to know.

All Ways to Get Special Summons Tickets in Solo Leveling Arise

There are currently only two ways to acquire Special Summons Tickets in Solo Leveling Arise. The first is to buy them for $29.99 (one per month), and the second is to get the Hunters Association Premium Subscription for $9.99. The latter, in addition to the Special Summons Ticket, also includes auto-mining and check-in rewards. Obviously, going for the Hunters Subscription is much more efficient.

Moreover, there is an event right now that runs until 5/31. During this event, if you buy the subscription, you’ll also get a 50% discount coupon for the webshop. This is of great value if you want to optimize your spending in Solo Leveling Arise. For more details regarding the event, go to the patch notes page.

Also, do note that you’ll have to make all your purchases on mobile, though they’ll carry over once you log in to your PC account. Netmarble announced that the PC payment system is still a work in progress, so until then, mobile is the way to go.

Is There a Way to Get Special Summons Tickets for Free?

Special Summons Tickets can net you the best hunters and weapons in the game, so you’re probably wondering if a F2P player can get them, too. Unfortunately, there is no way to get these tickets for free at the moment. That might change with future events, but nothing is yet certain.

Know that having Special Summons Tickets isn’t the only way to have a good start in Solo Leveling Arise. Alternatively, you can try rerolling your account. Depending on how lucky you are, you might even get better stuff than with the tickets. Still, be ready to invest a couple of hours into it.

Anyhow, that is all we have on how to get Special Summons Tickets in Solo Leveling Arise. For more SLA guides, be sure to click that bookmark button on the top. Also, if you need help with some other mobile games, like Monster Never Cry or AFK Journey, for example, know that we have guides for those as well!

