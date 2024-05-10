How to get contra characters in Vampire Survivors Operation Guns - three characters busting out firing
Category:
Guides

How to Get Contra Characters in Vampire Survivors Operation Guns

Let's find out how to unlock all the Contra characters!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|
Published: May 10, 2024 10:56 am

Are you still playing Vampire Survivors in 2024? Well then, you’re definitely not alone, as the game by Ponce is getting more and more DLCs with plenty of new unlockables to track down and find. In the latest DLC, we get an interesting new crossover, after the Among Us episode. But if you’re curious how to get Contra characters in Vampire Survivors Operation Guns, then we are here to tell you. Keep reading to find out!

Recommended Videos

How to Get Contra Characters in Vampire Survivors

Bill Rizer in a Vampire Survivors stage.
Image Source: Poncle

Here is the list of the available characters in the Operation Guns DLC for Vampire Survivors and how to unlock them. You will start first with Bill Rizer and, from there, you can easily access the other characters gradually.

Character NameHow to Unlock
Bill RizerOpen the vampire’s coffin in Neo Galuga. You will find it on the right part of the level, following the “?” sign.
Lance BeanTo unlock him, just evolve the Long Gun (survive 15 minutes with Bill).
ArianaTo unlock her, just evolve the Short Gun (survive 15 minutes with Lance).
LuciaTo unlock him, just evolve the Spread Shot (survive 15 minutes with Ariana).
BradOnce you have evolved Lucia’s weapon, by surviving 15 minutes with her, you will get to explore a new level, Hectic Highway. In here you will find a new coffin. Follow the “?” sign and open it to unlock Brad.
BrownyTo unlock him, evolve the Fire Arm (survive 15 minutes playing with Brad).
Sheena EtranziTo unlock him, evolve the Sonic Bloom (surviving 15 minutes with Browny).
ProbotectorFind 14 Barriers. You will recognize them by the classic “B” with wings.
Stanley IronsideTo unlock him, find 21 RapidFires, a pickup made with a “R” with wings.
Newt PlisskenPick up 28 Grenades. You will recognize them by how large they are.
SimondoAfter unlocking Newt, evolve his weapon, the Diver Mines by surviving 15 minutes with Newt.
Colonel BahamutIn Neo Galuga, defeat the final boss, Big Fuzz.

That is all you need to know on how to get Contra characters in the Operation Guns DLC. For more guides on Vampire Survivors, check out how to unlock all characters in the Emergency Meeting DLC and how to unlock the Bat Country stage.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How Long to Beat Animal Well
Animal Well Cat
Category: Guides
Guides
How Long to Beat Animal Well
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 10, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Solo Leveling Arise Server Error
How to fix solo leveling arise server error - two characters facing each other in a church
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Fix Solo Leveling Arise Server Error
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 10, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Solo Leveling Arise Loading Circle Bug
Solo Leveling Arise official artwork.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Fix Solo Leveling Arise Loading Circle Bug
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How Long to Beat Animal Well
Animal Well Cat
Category: Guides
Guides
How Long to Beat Animal Well
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 10, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Solo Leveling Arise Server Error
How to fix solo leveling arise server error - two characters facing each other in a church
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Fix Solo Leveling Arise Server Error
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 10, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Solo Leveling Arise Loading Circle Bug
Solo Leveling Arise official artwork.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Fix Solo Leveling Arise Loading Circle Bug
Lewis Rees Lewis Rees May 10, 2024
Author
Damiano Gerli