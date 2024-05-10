Are you still playing Vampire Survivors in 2024? Well then, you’re definitely not alone, as the game by Ponce is getting more and more DLCs with plenty of new unlockables to track down and find. In the latest DLC, we get an interesting new crossover, after the Among Us episode. But if you’re curious how to get Contra characters in Vampire Survivors Operation Guns, then we are here to tell you. Keep reading to find out!

Recommended Videos

How to Get Contra Characters in Vampire Survivors

Image Source: Poncle

Here is the list of the available characters in the Operation Guns DLC for Vampire Survivors and how to unlock them. You will start first with Bill Rizer and, from there, you can easily access the other characters gradually.

Character Name How to Unlock Bill Rizer Open the vampire’s coffin in Neo Galuga. You will find it on the right part of the level, following the “?” sign. Lance Bean To unlock him, just evolve the Long Gun (survive 15 minutes with Bill). Ariana To unlock her, just evolve the Short Gun (survive 15 minutes with Lance). Lucia To unlock him, just evolve the Spread Shot (survive 15 minutes with Ariana). Brad Once you have evolved Lucia’s weapon, by surviving 15 minutes with her, you will get to explore a new level, Hectic Highway. In here you will find a new coffin. Follow the “?” sign and open it to unlock Brad. Browny To unlock him, evolve the Fire Arm (survive 15 minutes playing with Brad). Sheena Etranzi To unlock him, evolve the Sonic Bloom (surviving 15 minutes with Browny). Probotector Find 14 Barriers. You will recognize them by the classic “B” with wings. Stanley Ironside To unlock him, find 21 RapidFires, a pickup made with a “R” with wings. Newt Plissken Pick up 28 Grenades. You will recognize them by how large they are. Simondo After unlocking Newt, evolve his weapon, the Diver Mines by surviving 15 minutes with Newt. Colonel Bahamut In Neo Galuga, defeat the final boss, Big Fuzz.

That is all you need to know on how to get Contra characters in the Operation Guns DLC. For more guides on Vampire Survivors, check out how to unlock all characters in the Emergency Meeting DLC and how to unlock the Bat Country stage.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more