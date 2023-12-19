How to Unlock All Characters in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting

Vampire Survivors’ Emergency Meeting DLC is a fun crossover between Poncle’s game and Innersloth’s pandemic hit Among Us. Here’s how to unlock all nine characters in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting.

Getting All Characters in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting

There are a total of nine new characters introduced in the Emergency Meeting DLC in Vampire Survivors. While the game is pretty forthcoming about their unlock requirements, actually meeting those requirements can be a little tricky. That’s where we come in.

Crewmate Dino

Crewmate Dino is unlocked by finding the coffin on the new Polus Replica map in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting. Once you have the Relic Map, check is and look for the coffin location. It should appear as a question mark in the southeast corner.

Engineer Gino

Engineer Gino is unlocked by evolving the Sharp Tongue weapon, which you can do by combining it with the purple crewmate, also known as the Mini Imposter, on Polus Replica. Get the Sharp Tongue to level eight, then get the Mini Imposter to level three to evolve the weapon.

Shapeshifter Nino

Shapeshifter Nino is unlocked by evolving the Science Rocks weapon. Select Scientist Mina as your combatant, then pick up the pink Mini Imposter on the eastern side of Polus Replica.

Max out Science Rocks at level eight and get the Mini Imposter to level three to evolve the weapon.

Ghost Lino

Ghost Lino is unlocked by evolving the Lifesign Scan weapon. You can get the weapon in the laboratory in the northeast corner of Polus Replica, then grab the yellow Mini Imposter in the west. Get Lifesign Scan to level eight and the Mini Imposter to level three, and you’re all set.

Guardian Pina

Guardian Pina is unlocked by killing one enemy with Ghost Lino, and this can be tricky, as Ghost Lino does not actually do any damage. However, you can get around this by starting on the Capella Magna map and picking up Rosaries in the south area to damage enemies.

Scientist Mina

Scientist Mina is unlocked by evolving the Lucky Swipe weapon in Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting. To do this, play as Engineer Gino, and make sure to grab the orange Mini Impostor on the west side of the map near the central region.

You know the drill by now: get Lucky Swipe to level eight, and the Mini Impostor to level three.

Impostor Rina

Impostor Rina is unlocked by evolving the Report! weapon. To unlock Report!, you’ll need to survive as Crewmate Dino for 15 minutes. Then, play as Crewmate Dino and grab the red Mini Impostor in the meeting room. After that, get Report! to level eight, and the Mini Impostor to level three.

Megalo Impostor Rina

Megalo Impostor Rina can be unlocked by defeating 100,000 enemies in a single run while playing as Impostor Rina. To speed things up a little, play on Hyper mode to get your foes to spawn faster.

Horse

Finally, the Horse can be unlocked by defeating a total of 6,000 enemies on Polus Replica.

Finally, the Horse can be unlocked by defeating a total of 6,000 enemies on Polus Replica.