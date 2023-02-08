How To Get Gryffindor House in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World

Hogwarts Legacy lets players live out the life of a student at the magical school of Hogwarts right down to getting sorted into one of the four houses. While the game lets all players choose within the game, those with a Wizarding World and WB Games account connected can choose a house before even booting the game up. Here is how to get Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World.

Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World – How to Get Gryffindor

It is possible to essentially skip the Sorting Hat scene in Hogwarts Legacy if you have connected both Wizarding World and WB Games accounts before the game has begun. The Wizarding World website offers its own Sorting Hat quiz that will place you in a house and then sync up to the game when the moment comes.

The Wizarding World Sorting Hat quiz will only ask you a few questions from a pool of possible choices. Knowing the answers ahead of time can place you in the house you want to be in. Here are the questions and answers necessary to be placed in Gryffindor:

Moon or Stars? – Stars

Head or Tails? – Tails

Dawn or Dusk? – Dawn

Left or Right? – Right

Forest or River? – Forest

Black or White? – Black

A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: – Agree, and walk away, leaving them to wonder whether you are bluffing.

A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures… In which order would you rescue these objects? – 1. A mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes. 2. Student records going back 1000 years. 3. A nearly perfected cure for dragon pox.

After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? – Ask for more stories about your adventures.

Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open? – The small pewter box, unassuming and plain, with a scratched message upon it that reads ‘I open only for the worthy.’

Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? – The golden liquid so bright that it hurts the eye and which makes sunspots dance all around the room.

Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you? – Glory

How would you like to be known to history? – The Bold

If you could have any power, which would you choose? – The power of invisibility

If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? – Tabby Cat

Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: – Draw your wand and try to discover the source of the noise?

One of your house mates has cheated in a Hogwarts exam by using a Self-Spelling Quill. Now he has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? – Tell Professor Flitwick that he ought to ask your classmate (and resolve to tell your classmate that if he doesn’t tell the truth, you will).

Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: – A crackling log fire.

What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? – The Drum .

. What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? – Secrets about the castle.

Which nightmare would frighten you most? – An eye at the keyhole of the dark, windowless room in which you are locked.

Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? – Loneliness

Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? – Cowardly

Which of the following would you most like to study? – Ghosts

Which road tempts you most? – The twisting, leaf-strewn path through woods.

Which would you rather be? Praised

You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? – The statue of an old wizard with a strangely twinkling eye.

You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: – Volunteer to fight?

That is how to get Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy on Wizarding World. Check back with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click the links below for more helpful guides.

Related Posts