Is Wizarding World Down? How to Check Server Status

With the release of Hogwarts Legacy, players can unlock exclusive rewards through the Wizarding World website, including a unique wand and fashionable cosmetics. But, since the game has recently launched, there have been significant amounts of traffic that can prevent you from signing up or logging in. In this guide, we’ll explain whether or not Wizarding World is down and how to check the current server status.

Is Wizarding World Down Right Now? Answered

As of right now, the Wizarding World is experiencing several outages where players are stuck on the loading screen of the website. Whether it be through the sign-up process or link rewards, users won’t be able to access their content fully on the site or Hogwarts Legacy until the problem has been addressed.

Yes ok I am also having the same problem loading screen for 15 mins pic.twitter.com/3cTNYD4S2N — Chris James (@chrisjames23) February 7, 2023

How to Check Wizarding World Server Status

You can check out the server status of Wizarding World by going to Updownradar, showcasing several reports of player issues throughout Hogwarts Legacy’s initial release. Alternatively, users can visit the Wizarding World official Twitter account to see any updates, but there haven’t been any details about the shutdown on this platform.

Due to the outage, it’s best to check back at a later time to avoid losing any progress or long wait times, especially with so many users trying to access the website. In addition, those trying to claim link rewards in-game may need to wait until this issue is resolved because it requires an account connection.

That does it for our guide on Wizarding World’s outage and server status. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to fix Early Access not working in Hogwarts Legacy.

