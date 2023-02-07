How to Fix Early Access Not Working in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy early access officially has begun, letting fans who purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game hop in a bit earlier than the upcoming Friday release date. But what happens when you run into the issue of it not working as it should? Here is everything you need to know about how to fix Hogwarts Legacy early access not working.

Hogwarts Legacy Early Access Not Work Error

Like with many other games, there are a number of issues that could be preventing you from logging into Hogwarts Legacy early access. First, you want to check your Internet Access to ensure you’ve got a stable connection, as this can mess with the downloading process for your game if you’re having connection issues.

If your internet is doing alright, next you should be sure to verify game files, especially on PC. By going into the personal files, you can locate any possible corrupted ones that might be causing your issues. If all else fails, you might want to consider restarting or reinstalling your device or game.

How to Restart Steam Hogwarts Legacy

If you’re specifically playing Hogwarts Legacy on Steam, then the best bet is to simply restart the platform. This can either be done by opening the task manager (ctrl/alt/delete) and clicking on the Steam Client or by shutting the computer off completely.

If that doesn’t work, you can either uninstall Hogwarts Legacy by right-clicking or uninstalling Steam entirely via your program files. With either, simply reinstall them to see if that hard reset helped alleviate your issues. If not, be sure to contact the support team.

That’s all you need to know about how to fix Hogwarts Legacy early access not working. For more, check out all the great tips and tricks we’ve got for the game, including how to get Gold fast.

