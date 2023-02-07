Is Hogwarts Legacy an MMO? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy revisits the world of Harry Potter, albeit centuries before the main story takes place. In your adventure, you’ll encounter many witches and wizards whom you can interact with, while you look to improve your magical talents in this RPG open-world spin. Given that background information, is Hogwarts Legacy an MMO? Here’s what you need to know about the latest magical adventure.

Is Hogwarts Legacy an MMO?

To answer the question, Hogwarts Legacy is not an MMO, as it’s a single-player-only experience. Avalanche Software envisioned its Wizarding World to be so, and as described on Hogwarts Legacy’s FAQs, this title is only single-player with no co-op or multiplayer aspects in mind.

If you were out of the loop for some time, it’s easy to mistake Hogwarts Legacy for the Harry Potter MMO title EA was in the process of putting together. That tile was unfortunately canned, and Harry Potter games saw a bit of a slumber until Hogwarts Legacy arrived. While it borrows some light elements from MMO titles, such as RPG aspects and open-world environments, this title is strictly single-player, which may be disappointing news for fans looking for more wizarding magic to share with friends.

That’s all you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy and whether or not it’s an MMO or not. Check out our related section below for more tips and tricks to aid your trek through Hogwarts!

